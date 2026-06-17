LIVE MCWS Game Thread: OU vs. UGA, national semifinal

Another day, another game, another night of wondering if OU baseball can keep it rolling. Or have we reached the point where the narrative has changed?

Because it’s not the Sooners who are playing for their lives in the Men’s College World Series on Wednesday night. No, it’s Georgia, the No. 3 overall seed.

UGA needs to take down OU on Wednesday and then do it again Thursday to advance to the championship series vs. North Carolina.

OU can do it Wednesday, or the ‘if game’ Thursday. We will find out soon enough.

You’ve been doing it throughout this Omaha trip, so let’s keep it going. Come along for the ride as OU attempts to punch its ticket into the final.

Georgia, known for its offense all season, has only managed to score five runs in its last two games. Now none of that matters if you find a way to pull out a win.

And Skip Johnson is turning to yet another freshman pitcher to try to keep that from happening. Cord Rager was a check mark Saturday. Xander Mercurius was at his all-time best Monday. Here comes Nick Wesloski attempting to complete the hat trick.

SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich, George Stoia will be there for every pitch, every hit and with you all through postgame.

It’s the Sooners and Bulldogs one more time, buckle up.