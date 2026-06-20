LIVE MCWS Game Thread: OU vs. UNC, Game 1 Championship Series

From the field of 64, OU baseball is now one of the final two teams standing. It is time. Time for the Men’s College World Series Championship Series.

To bring home its first title since 1994, OU will have to take down the team that eliminated it from postseason last year.

The Sooners ran the SEC gauntlet side of the MCWS bracket. Now it’s time for North Carolina, the No. 5 overall seed.

Game 1 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game 2 is 1:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC. If there is championship-deciding Game 3, it will be 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

OU has been as dominant as dominant can get. UNC brings a great set of arms hoping to slow down the Sooners.

Let’s do this. Come along.

Editor’s Note: Scoop’s Eddie Radosevich, Georgia Stoia are LIVE in Omaha and will have full postgame coverage from Charles Schwab Field.

Head coach Skip Johnson

“Really excited about the finals, there’s no doubt about that. These guys have been through it all. It’s really about our players. I think our coaches would be — I don’t know the word I’m looking for — but I need to talk about our coaches because they’ve done a great job preparing these guys to do this.

“We’ve been through a lot. I think Trey said it best yesterday. We’ve been hit in the mouth. Played really good early in our year. And then we went through the SEC, and I think the SEC really molded us to be prepared to where we’re at.

“We’re facing a good opponent with North Carolina. I’ve known Scott Forbes a long time. There’s a lot of similarities in our programs. The culture’s really big in that program. There’s a lot of things — I can remember when we were assistant coaches out there on the trail recruiting against each other.

“But really proud of our team and really proud of our fan support. Like I said, I really believe that our school is a family-owned business and really excited about that.”