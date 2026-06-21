LIVE MCWS Game Thread: OU vs. UNC, Game 2 Championship Series

Can OU baseball do it? We’ve reached that final moment, maybe.

The Sooners enter Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series Championship Series against North Carolina on the brink of history.

OU looked dominant in taking down the Heels in a 9-3 contest in Game 1. Does UNC have some fight left in it? Will the Sooners be able to handle the nerves?

It has been one incredible ride for OU during this postseason run. All that’s left would be a fitting final chapter.

You’ve come along with us all this time. We’re asking you do it again. History could be made, 1:30 p.m. ABC.

Head coach Skip Johnson on Xander Mercurius:

“Well, yea, he’ll pitch tomorrow. I mean, I talked to him a little bit today. He felt good, which was good. I’ll talk to him again. And we’ll decide that tonight, if he’ll pitch tomorrow.

“The game plan is — go out there and throw strikes. I don’t have a joystick or some magic dust I throw on top of him, and all of a sudden this guy becomes Marcus Stroman or somebody like that.

“He’ll compete. That’s the thing you can ask him to do. He’ll give you everything he’s got. Every one of those kids are giving you everything they’ve got. And they play with passion.

“And you want to drive hours to watch them play because they play with — you feel what they feel when they play. That’s what you feel when you watch them.

“If we win or lose this whole thing, it doesn’t matter to me, man, as long as they continue to do what they do, I mean, the rest of their lives because that’s really what it’s about — being selfless, helping each other. That’s our job as coaches is to teach them that. And it’s been really fun to watch that.

“And they play with so much passion. I always talk about David Allan Coe, “The Ride” — can you make people cry when you play and sing? Or you go to church, you can feel the presence of God in there. When they’re playing, man, you can feel that. And when they’re getting after it, you can feel it. And it’s a beautiful thing.”