LIVE MCWS Game Thread: OU vs. UNC, Game 3, winner-take-all championship

We’re not OU play-by-play voice Toby Rowland, but even we can set the scene for this one. One game, one championship, here we go.

OU baseball tasted defeat for the first time in June in the 6-2 loss to North Carolina in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series Championship Series on Sunday.

Now, can the Sooners bounce back?

OU will be giving the ball to freshman pitcher Nick Wesloski. No point in going away from what you got there at this point.

Any and everyone will be available for the Sooners and the Tar Heels. Your one game, one moment away from college baseball immortality, 6 p.m. on ESPN.

So let’s do it one more time. Come along for the ride and experience either the jubilant celebration or the dreaded heartbreak.

Editor’s Note: SoonerScoop’s Eddie Radosevich, George Stoia will have full postgame coverage from Charles Schwab Field, win or lose.

Head coach Skip Johnson on momentum:

“I thought we played gritty today. I thought we played resilient today. Didn’t see us not play resilient or play with any confidence. I thought we tried too hard.

“I don’t think it’s a momentum run as much as it is a confident run. They’re confident in themselves and they play for each other. And when you see that confidence, you just kind of get out of their way.

“I mean, there’s something — if every baseball player could bottle that or baseball coach could bottle that and throw it on a team, it would be incredible. But that’s not how it goes.

“Confidence is a fragile piece of ice, that is — you can go one day and then the next day it’s not there. And that’s the thing about that.

“I thought they kept staying with their routines, going pitch-to-pitch all year long, or the last three weeks, for sure, not all year long, but the last three weeks. And it’s been really good.”