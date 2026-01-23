Long-time OU S&C coach Jerry Schmidt expected to move into new role

Long-time OU S&C coach Jerry Schmidt expected to move into new roleby: George Stoia2 hours agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppSep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners strength coach Jerry Schmidt yells to players during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Director of Sports Enhancement and Strength and Conditioning Jerry Schmidt is moving into a new role, according to SoonerScoop sources. He will now be the program's chief of staff.