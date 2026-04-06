Lucas McKay named first-ever OU basketball general manager

Just in time for the transfer portal window opening, OU basketball has its first-ever general manager.

Athletic director Roger Denny and head coach Porter Moser announced in a press release Monday that Lucas McKay will be the Sooners general manager.

McKay joins the Sooners with more than two decades of experience as a basketball support staff member, administrator, coach and general manager. Fourteen of those years were spent at Clemson under head coach Brad Brownell.

Responsibilities include:

*Roster management, player acquisition and alignment to head coach vision.

*Player valuation, analytics and market intelligence.

*NIL and revenue-share strategy.

*Recruiting operations and relationship management.

*Player retention, experience and professional pathways; and

*Governance, compliance and risk management

“I’m extremely excited for Lucas and his wife and children to join the OU family,” said Moser in the press release. “He’s a relentless worker who is extremely respected in the profession and who has an intimate understanding of the current college basketball landscape and what it takes to succeed in recruiting. He’s well-connected and is a great fit in terms of our culture and our vision to be a championship program.

“Organization is another trait that excites me about Lucas. He brings organization and structure to the portal and to recruiting. For coaches, especially in the current landscape and during the season, that can be challenging. Lucas thrives in that realm and will be critical to our success in attracting – and retaining – quality players.

“I’m grateful to Roger Denny for approving this position for OU Men’s Basketball. Today is Lucas’s first day on the job and he’s already attacking it. I’m excited for what he brings to our program.”

Trae Young remains the assistant general manager, as announced last spring.

With the portal window opening Tuesday, it was imperative to be ready to attack it. Adding McKay is another way of showing OU knows the time is now.

“It is with great humility that I accept the responsibility to serve OU Athletics and its men’s basketball program in the role of general manager,” McKay said. “OU has a rich basketball history and tradition, and it was truly exciting to hear the vision Roger Denny, Marcus Bowman (deputy AD and men’s basketball administrator) and Coach Moser have for the program moving forward and what we need to do to remain competitive in the best basketball conference in the country.

“I am grateful for the trust of the OU administration and Coach Moser to be named to this position. Porter has achieved tremendous success over his career, and I am excited for the opportunity to work closely with him; to learn more about him, his system, his coaching style and the impressive program culture he has fostered.

“To Sooner Nation, please know we will work tirelessly to help attract and retain top talent and build rosters that not only fit OU and Coach Moser, but also represent this great state and be a source of pride for everyone. I’m excited to get started.”