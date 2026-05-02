Meet Chris Addy, the state of Oklahoma's best-kept secret

Tipton (Okla.) ATH Chris Addy has no social media profiles. He doesn't even have a cell phone. If you want to get in contact with him, you have to send him an email. For a teenager with dreams of playing college football, how is that even possible in 2026? “I’m from the Tipton Children’s Home," he explains. Addy lives life without many of the digital luxuries that most of his peers take for granted. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound multi-sport star diligently checks his email inbox every day. But he has no access to Twitter or Instagram or any of the other platforms that modern recruits use for self-promotion. He also lives in a southwest Oklahoma town of 800 people, and he plays eight-man football. Combine all of those factors, and the sum is nearly zero exposure to college coaches. Tipton High, though it boasts a successful eight-man program with a number of state championships, isn't exactly a blue-chip factory. Head coach Travis White says the school hasn't produced a Division I scholarship player for as long as he's been alive. “I’ve heard of one from back in the ‘70s; we apparently sent a kid to Kansas or Kansas State," White laughed. "But we don’t get a lot of attention, which is fine. We’re a small school. We’ve got 65 kids in our high school. So the odds of having a true FBS guy or FCS guy is low at our eight-man level. There’s not a lot of Division I football players.”