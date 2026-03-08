Miali Guachino, Ella Parker lead OU softball to victory, 2-1

That is a lot more like what OU softball head coach Patty Gasso when Louisiana was scheduled for the Okana Invitational.

It is not supposed to be a shutout in five innings. Sometimes, you have to work. But the Sooners did just that, earning a tight 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon.

All it took was one bomb and that came from Ella Parker in the bottom of the third inning. The OU offense did not need to be humming when Miali Guachino was throwing like she was.

Guachino was nearly flawless through the initial five innings, striking out six. She came out firing by striking out the side in the first frame.

She showed signs of tiring in the sixth, allowing a leadoff home run. And she left a runner on third with just one out when Gasso went to Audrey Lowry.

Bad execution on a squeeze bunt led to a double play, and OU got out of the inning.

Lowry was brilliant in the seventh and OU earned another victory. She closed it out with a strikeout and an easy seventh. It is her first save of the season.

Guachino is now 7-0 this season.

OU finishes the Okana event with one more game against Abilene Christian to close out Sunday afternoon.