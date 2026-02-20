Miali Guachino keeps the OU softball train rolling, 10-2

After such an emotional game and heroics from OU with Allyssa Parker and Gabbie Garcia, you wondered what the Sooners would have left in Game 2.

Well, pitcher Miali Guachino made sure there would be zero drama. A great outing in the circle combined with Kendall Wells at the plate, and another win.

Sydney Barker officially sent everybody home as OU earned a 10-2 run-rule (5 innings) victory against San Diego State deep into the night (1:38 a.m) Thursday night/Friday morning.

Wells hit a pair of home runs, while it was a solo shot by Barker in the bottom of the fifth to make it the 10-2 final score.

Wells drove in five runs. Guachino went all five frames, allowing the two runs and also striking out eight.

OU 6, Fullerton 5 (8)

Gabbie Garcia finished the game with a walk-off single for a thrilling 6-5 victory against Fullerton (8 innings) on Thursday night at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California.

Garcia’s game-winner came with bases loaded and two outs and a 3-2 count. Again, that’s Clutchness.

But if anybody deserved that label this time around, it was pitcher Audrey Lowry. OU went with Allyssa Parker as the starting pitcher, but she was chased in the third inning after allowing four runs.

Lowry came in and pitched the next six innings. She allowed the one run in the top of the seventh but was nails in every other frame.

She gave up five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

OU trailed 4-1, but the Sooners just kept slowly chipping away. It was a two-run home run by Kendall Wells to make it 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Then Isabela Emerling tied it up with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Scoreless in the fifth and sixth, that’s when the fun began in the seventh and the eighth, and OU earning another win. And welcome to Clutchness for freshman Allyssa Parker, with a two-out, game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Lowry is now 4-0 this season and has been the star of the initial weekends for the Sooners. The sophomore looks completely different right now.

Mary Nutter Schedule

vs. Duke | Friday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. (CT)

vs. Long Beach State | Saturday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. (CT)

vs. California | Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. (CT)

vs. Washington | Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. (CT)