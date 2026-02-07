Mistakes come back to bite OU softball in first loss of season

It was a home run party for OU softball until all the sudden, it wasn’t. Felt like it was going to be one of those crooked number games for the Sooners and cruise.

Instead, Arizona righted its ship. And then OU made some uncharacteristic mistakes. Two games into the season, and OU has dropped its first one in an 11-6 defeat against the Wildcats on Friday evening.

The bottom of the sixth told the story. Arizona scored six runs on one hit. Yep, one hit. It was a massive one, a grand slam, but it was more the Wildcats taking advantage of OU miscues.

Four walks and an error gave Arizona plenty of chances to make OU pay. And it finally did with the shot that turned a 7-6 advantage for the Wildcats into the 11-6 final.

OU entered the frame with a 6-5 advantage and Sydney Berzon in the circle. Running into trouble, the Sooners went to Miali Guachino. But after a four-out save Thursday, Guachino didn’t have her best in Tucson.

Early on? It was the OU home run parade. Or back-to-back parade. The Sooners scored all six of their runs on home runs. And twice went back-to-back.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas hit a two-run shot in the first that was followed by a solo bomb from Kasidi Pickering.

Then OU did it again in the second inning. It was Gabbie Garcia with her first round-tripper of the season, a solo shot. And freshman Allyssa Parker followed with a solo home run of her own.

The Sooners, though, could only manage one run after having a 5-1 advantage after the first two innings.

OU used five pitchers total, with Berzon, after all, officially being credited with the loss. Game 2 of the three-game set is Saturday evening between the Wildcats and Sooners. The final game is Sunday.