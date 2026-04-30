Moser Musings 6.0: What is left for OU basketball?

OU basketball has put in that work in the transfer portal. The Sooners have added four players so far. It seems pretty obvious there will be a couple of others added as well.

What is OU looking for?

Do not look for an OMG splash to occur. It is not necessary. All the boxes have been checked off in that department.

Guard Pop Isaacs and center Akoldah Gak were the two big ones that needs to happen in the last week. And they did.

The starting five is set. A returning Xzayvier Brown and Derrion Reid to go with Isaacs, Gak and power forward Khani Rooths (Louisville).

What you’re looking for from this point on is some depth. Not walk-on level depth, more than that. But you know who is in the portal. That part of it is not going to change.

Ideally? If OU can find a good-sized guard with some experience and then a combo of power forward/center, Porter Moser can rest easy.

You’re not going to fill out every roster spot. It’s almost financially not even a possible option. That would put OU at 12. Add a couple of walk-ons. And, as we learned last year, keep one position open in case a Kirill Elatontsev 2.0 becomes available.

OU is eyeing some guys now. This feels like it could develop and finish sooner rather than later.

Will return (4)

Xzayvier Brown (1 more year)

Stats: 15.4 ppg, 3.2 rebs, 3.3 assts

Brown showed the move from St. Joe’s to OU was not too big for him. Time and time again, Brown was the one who wanted the clutch shot, came up big in the huge moments. Give him a summer to get stronger, and this time around? Nothing will surprise him.

Kai Rogers (3 more years)

Stats: 1.6 ppg, 1.9 rebs, 0.4 assts

Ignore the numbers, or at least most of them. Rogers showed in The Crown why he will be someone to watch for OU going forward. Four points and four rebounds followed by six points and eight rebounds. His development is going to be crucial going forward.

Derrion Reid (2 more years)

Stats: 11.7 ppg, 4.4 rebs, 1.1 assts

Brown and Reid are going to be the key figures here. Reid, at times, showed what type of athletic freak he can be. That will need to be more consistent. As, too, will his ability to handle the ball. But he already has one OU memory that cannot be taken away with that overtime 3-pointer at Texas in the final seconds to secure the win.

Dayton Forsythe (2 more years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 1.4 rebs, 1.8 assts

Numbers are a bit skewed when you think of his injuries. Forsythe was huge for OU during the final month of the season. Give him some healthy ankles, after the surgery, and watch what he can do. A Sixth Man who can give you starter minutes on a regular basis. A hometown kid sticking around for year No. 3, big shot in the arm.

OU portal commits (4)

Akoldah Gak, 6-11, 225, C (1 year)

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 3.7 rebs

There is the mystery center that all OU fans have been wanting to know about. The Sooners are dipping into the G League to make this happen. Gak will be 24 years old when he suits up for his initial game. He will have one season of eligibility. His uncle might be a familiar name for OU fans… Longar Longar. Let’s do this.

Pop Isaacs, 6-2, 182, G, Texas A&M (1 year)

Stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.6 assts, 2.5 rebs

Isaacs’ usage rate with the Aggies took a dip. However, when he was asked to play more minutes during his years at Texas Tech and Creighton? He delivered. The Sooners are banking on Isaacs being more than ready to rack up the minutes, points, assists and everything else. OU gets its big-time transfer portal guard.

Tyler Hendricks, 6-6, 185, G, Utah Valley (1 year)

Stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.9 assts

OU needed a shooter, another type of experienced guy coming off the bench. Hendricks checks both of those boxes. He shot nearly 45% from 3-point territory and had 12 games where he connected on at least three 3-pointers. He also averaged 1.2 steals and just under a block.

Khani Rooths, 6-10, 215, F, Louisville (2 years)

Stats: 5.3 ppg, 4.3 rebs, 1.0 assts

This is not a center. Repeat. This is not a center for OU. But you have to replace Tae Davis as well, so you’re gonna need at least another body in the post. Rooths could be that guy, someone who played just under 16 minutes per game for the Cardinals.

Entered portal (4)

*Jeff Nwankwo (Youngstown State)

*Andreas Holst (Florida International)

*Jake Hansen

*Kuol Atak (Virginia Tech)

Nwankwo’s story, after all, was written at the end of this season. Sent home from the SEC Tournament and then not included in the travel roster for The Crown. It was an internal matter, said Moser, so no shock. Nwankwo is going to Youngstown State for his final season… Atak was a tough blow. But when you can shoot like he can, that dollar figure is going to be pretty nice. One of those where you have to weigh it all and decide what is best for your program. Atak is headed to Virginia Tech.

Out of eligibility

*Nijel Pack

*Tae Davis

*Mo Wague

*Jadon Jones

*Kirill Elatontsev

Incoming (1)

*Gage Mayfield