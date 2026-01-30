NCAA denies Owen Heinecke's petition for another year of eligibility; Heinecke to appeal

NCAA denies Owen Heinecke's petition for another year of eligibility; Heinecke to appealby: George Stoia2 hours agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppOklahoma's Owen Heinecke (38) and Alex Shieldnight (97) celebrate in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family √ê Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.The NCAA has denied OU linebacker Owen Heinecke's petition for another year of eligibility. Heinecke intends to appeal the decision.