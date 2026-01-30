Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now

NCAA denies Owen Heinecke's petition for another year of eligibility; Heinecke to appeal

headshotby: George Stoia2 hours agoGeorgeStoia
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma's Owen Heinecke (38) and Alex Shieldnight (97) celebrate in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family √ê Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

The NCAA has denied OU linebacker Owen Heinecke's petition for another year of eligibility. Heinecke intends to appeal the decision.

Join for $1
then billed annually
Sooner Scoop
+
+
One subscription: The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.