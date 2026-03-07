Nelly McEnroe-Marinas out for rest of season for OU softball

Worst-case scenario is the reality for OU softball third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. The redshirt sophomore will miss the rest of the season after tearing her ACL last weekend, OU head coach Patty Gasso announced Friday.

McEnroe-Marinas will continue to be with the team as a leader in the dugout throughout the rest of the season.

McEnroe-Marinas collided with freshman catcher Kendall Wells in the third inning last Sunday against Southeastern Louisiana and left the game.

It was a moment that was felt by the whole team, including Sydney Barker, who came in and replaced McEnroe-Marinas.

“It’s important for every single person that’s in our dugout to stay ready, no matter what,” said Barker last Sunday, who hit a home run in her first plate appearance as the sub. “You really never know what’s going to happen. Nelly, the unfortunate event, the hit was for her. It was for our team, but it was mostly for her.

“She’s a very, very hard worker, and when tears fall from Nelly’s face, it’s not good. So, knowing that I had to come in for her, and just be prepared and stay ready all the time. It’s just mandatory for every single person.”

A redshirt sophomore from Waianae, Hawaii, McEnroe-Marinas has started 16 of her 19 games played this season, hitting .462 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

She is a career .360 hitter (82 for 228) with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs in 80 games. In 2025, she was a first-team All-SEC pick as well as a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year Top 25 selection.

OU is 20-2 this season and will begin the Okana Invitational on Saturday.

Updated Schedule (Including Non-OU Games) | Love’s Field | Norman, Okla.

Saturday

11:30 am — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

2 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian

5 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

Sunday

10 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

12:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

3 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian