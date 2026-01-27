Skip to main content
Oklahoma
New OU AD Roger Denny is preparing for collective bargaining, private equity in college athletics 

by: George Stoia
Roger Denny, a candidate for the Missouri State athletics director job, takes questions at a public forum in Glass Hall on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.
OU President Joe Harroz has an extensive legal background, earning his J.D. in 1992 from Georgetown University Law Center and serving as OU Law's dean for 12 years. But even Harroz admits he has a lot to learn when it comes to the legalities of college athletics. That's why he, along with special advisor Randall Stephenson, landed on Roger Denny to be Oklahoma's next athletics director. Denny has spent the last four years at Illinois as the deputy athletics director, overseeing football and all business operations. Before that, he was a lawyer for over 15 years, primarily working with university athletic departments and athletes.

