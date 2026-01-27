New OU AD Roger Denny is preparing for collective bargaining, private equity in college athletics 

OU President Joe Harroz has an extensive legal background, earning his J.D. in 1992 from Georgetown University Law Center and serving as OU Law's dean for 12 years. But even Harroz admits he has a lot to learn when it comes to the legalities of college athletics. That's why he, along with special advisor Randall Stephenson, landed on Roger Denny to be Oklahoma's next athletics director. Denny has spent the last four years at Illinois as the deputy athletics director, overseeing football and all business operations. Before that, he was a lawyer for over 15 years, primarily working with university athletic departments and athletes.