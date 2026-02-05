Nine thoughts from OU baseball media day: Sooners confident heading into 2026

We’re a week away from the OU baseball season. Some thoughts from media day.

1. To say there’s optimism would be putting it lightly. I can’t remember a time Skip Johnson strolled into media day with the kind of confidence he showed in his group Tuesday.

“We had a pretty good fall with a lot of new faces,” said Johnson, whose club returns a number of starters from last season along with a highly-touted portal class. “I thought our kids showed a lot of leadership to teach them our standards and how we go about business.

“This team really likes to play and practice. They have great continuity with each other. It’s been refreshing to watch those guys communicate with each other. It’s been fun to watch. So far so good.

“I think those guys are ready to play another opponent. Yesterday’s intrasquad was really fun to watch. They got after it and got after each other a little bit, which is good. That stuff is always good.”

2. Cam Johnson will start the season opener and the hype seems real this go-around. This isn’t about his stuff being good or not. Johnson takes the ball in the Sooners season opener with expectations already high. Being in the spotlight is nothing new for the 6-foot-6, lefty.

Skip Johnson says LHP Cam Johnson has earned the opportunity to be the #Sooners opening day starter vs. Texas Tech a week from Friday. Really, really high expectations for his second season in Norman. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 3, 2026

“He earned that. I didn’t give it to him,” Johnson said. “He’s always been a guy that had that talent. He’s been the face of Team USA since he was 12 years old. This guy has had an expectation; no different than Kyler Murray when he was young. But you don’t play for an expectation. You’ve got to try and understand it’s just about one pitch.

“I just want him to be the best version of himself. He’s got great stuff. It’s 95 to 97. He has some of the best stuff in all of college baseball. Got as good stuff as most big leaguers. He sinks it to 22 or 23 inches. Changeup is 22 or 23 inches. It’s as good as the best stuff in Major League Baseball. But now it’s can he do it pitch at a time? He’s transformed himself into that. Now the test is if he can be himself next week.”

3. Skip Johnson really, really likes his freshman class. In fact, he thinks it could be the best group he’s *ever* had.

“Our freshman class is really, really good. I’ve been in this for 36 years and it’s probably the best freshmen class I’ve had,” Johnson said. “A lot of those guys will get to play. When you’re talking about elite players … it’s this group.”

A member of that freshman class that will surely see playing time this season is outfielder Alec Blair. A prized signee out of high school, Blair arrived in Norman as part of both the baseball and basketball programs. While it was a loss for Porter Moser and the OU basketball program when Blair decided to focus solely on baseball, it was a decision made with a goal of becoming a first-round draft pick by the time he leaves Norman.

“He’s dynamic. Can do a lot of things on a baseball field,” said Johnson. “He wants to be a first rounder. He’s got the talent to do that. You have one of the best outfield coaches in America and a guy that is going to teach you how to play offense. You have a really good hitting coach in Russell Raley. Now it’s getting him to understand how to work everyday and do those things. He works really hard at it. You’ve got to play at a certain tempo. You can’t go from one extreme to the next. He’s got to try and practice at that tempo all the time.”

Exciting to say the least. Another freshman position player name to know is Connor Larkin. The Cherry Hills (Colo.) was named the 2025 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year and has pushed returning starter Dayton Tockey.

4. Oklahoma has some decisions to make in the outfield. The Sooners have a bit of a problem but it’s the good kind of problem when it comes to depth in the outfield. Jason Walk returns as the incumbent in centerfield. Trey Gambill is back and manning left field. You can imagine Mississippi State transfer Nolan Stevens to figure into the everyday plans in right.

Then you start working your way through a number of names that should get opportunity in the first month of the season. Drew Dickerson is back after missing some of the fall with injury. Dasan Harris can figure into the mix. Cayden Brumbaugh brings with him some versatility. Gerardo Prado can swing the stick.

All of it adds up to one of the deeper outfields Johnson has had.

“It’s kind of like playing the hot hand when you can play them,” Johnson said. “You might have one guy that can do three different things at one position. You’ve got to mix and match.

“The funny thing is we have a lot more depth. That’s what we wanted to have. Everybody is your friend when you’re playing intrasquads because everybody gets to play and then all of the sudden you make a lineup and they’re not your friend anymore. But it’s their attitude that matters. It’s called synergy in the dugout. We talk about that a lot. If you’re not playing that day, your job is to pull for your teammate and give him that synergy.”

5. Replacing Easton Carmichael won’t be easy but they have options. Oklahoma has two candidates to replace the departed Easton Carmichael behind the plate and it certainly sounds like the program is excited for both Deiten LaChance and Brendan Brock.

“I think we have two really good catchers in Brendan Brock and Deiten Lachance. Both were junior college All-Americans. They’re two totally different people, really. Brendan Brock can fly. He can do a lot of different things. Deiten LaChance is like a throwback. He’s like a Jimmy Crooks. He’s a guy that demands the respect of a pitcher and gets that communication. Deiten loves to play baseball. He shows a lot of passion,” said Johnson.

LaChance was selected as a NJCAA second team All-American after hitting .380 last season at McLennan Community College, slugging .704 at the dish with 21 home runs and 104 RBIs. Brock arrives from Southwestern Illinois Community College where he earned 2025 Region 24 Player of the Year honors along with being named NJCAA first team All-American, recording 96 hits, 75 RBI and 20 home runs over 57 games.

6. This roster looks different for a reason. It was something they set accomplish when attacking the baseball portal. Look at the heights and weights of the current Oklahoma roster and it’s noticeably different. The Sooners have 19 players on the roster standing 6-foot-2 or taller. That certainly doesn’t mean everything. But the Sooners are expected to have a little more pop in the lineup this season. Jaxon Willits, Jason Walk each hit nine bombs a year ago trailing only Easton Carmichael (17).

“I think that’s one of the things we wanted to focus on,” Johnson said. “Coach Butler talked to us about it. We’re still going to be dynamic but we needed to add power. Brock hit 20 home runs last year. I know it was junior college baseball, but you still have to hit it. I coached it for 16 years and had 15 guys play in the big leagues. It’s going to be interesting to see how Dayton and Brock handle that environment. I think they’ll flourish in it.

“Dayton (Tockey) came back and is healthy now. (Gerardo) Prado can hit a little bit. (Drew) Dickerson was hurt all fall but he’s had a pretty good early spring.”

7. This will be the fourth time Skip Johnson and Oklahoma look to replace its entire starting weekend rotation. In a way that’s a good problem. Cade Cavalli was a first rounder in 2020. Cade Horton two years later. Kyson Witherspoon went 15th overall this past year.

Has Johnson learned anything having been down this road before?

“I think the thing I’ve learned is to try and get guys that are similar to what we’ve had in the past. Guys that have somewhat of a delivery, you can look at the analytics stuff to see if it fits what we do. See if they can hold runners. Field their position. Throw a breaking ball for a strike. And then you try to polish them; like a shoe. Try to get them a little bit better every week.

I think that’s what we’re going to do every week. We’re going to get better weekly as we go through this deal.”

8. Camden Johnson should fit in well. The Wichita State product started all 56 games last season, hitting .325/.433/.402 with 35 RBIs and two home runs. It certainly caught my attention when Johnson noted on Tuesday that his speed is similar to that of John Spikerman.

“The guy that we’ve added and has brought a lot to us is Camden Johnson. This guy is a really good player,” Johnson said. “Can play at any position on the field, probably besides pitcher. He runs like (John) Spikerman. He’s been fun to watch. Had a great fall and early spring.”

He will project to be the team’s starting third baseman.

9. The opening weekend slate in Arlington is loaded. With so many new bodies in the program, I’d warn not to get too wound up one way or another. I still don’t think I could sit here and say I have a grasp of who’s getting the ball after Cam Johnson in the opener. The back end of the bullpen will also be fun to watch unfold. There’s a nice mix of guys that have played a ton of baseball for Oklahoma combined with an incredibly talented portal/signing class.

“The first weekend it’s a gauntlet. It’ll give us a barometer of where we’re at. It’ll tell us what we need to work on. We’ll put those guys in a different arena. In a bigger environment. Those guys will fight or flight,” said Johnson.

Needless to say, don’t fret when the preseason baseball poll is released and you see Oklahoma near the bottom.