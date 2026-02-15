Aaliyah Chavez takes over in fourth quarter, helping No. 10 OU beat No. 23 Alabama

No. 10 OU women’s basketball notched a big top 25 win on Sunday, beating No. 23 Alabama 79-71 on the road.

Despite controlling the pace of the game for most of the day, the Sooners found themselves down two heading to the fourth quarter. OU jumped out to an early lead, up 21-14 after the first quarter and 41-33 at the half. It led by as many as 14 in the third quarter before the Crimson Tide stormed back to take a 60-58 lead heading to the final quarter.

OU dominated the final 10 minutes, though, largely thanks to freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez. The Sooners’ starting point guard scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to ice the game. Chavez finished the game with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Sooners were led by senior center Raegan Beers, who scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior guard Payton Verhulst also had a big game, adding 17 points. As a team, OU struggled from beyond the arc, going 4-of-17 from 3. But three of those 3s came in the final quarter.

Oklahoma is now 19-6 on the season with a 7-5 conference record. It also improved to 3-6 in Quad 1 games, with four of its six losses coming against top six teams in the country.

OU will travel to Georgia on Thursday, hoping to get another big road win. The game will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.