No. 10 OU women's basketball blown out by No. 5 Vanderbilt

No. 10 OU women’s basketball lost its second in a row to a top-five opponent on the road, falling to No. 5 Vanderbilt 102-86 on Monday.

The Sooners were hoping to bounce back after losing to No. 4 Texas in Austin a week ago. But similar to their loss to the Longhorns, they dug themselves a big hole early. OU fell behind 12 after the first quarter and 19 at the half. It was a more competitive second half, with OU cutting the deficit to as little as 14 in the fourth quarter. But ultimately, it wasn’t enough for the Sooners against one of the best teams in the country.

A big reason for Oklahoma’s poor performance was its shooting from 3. The Sooners were an abysmal 2-of-24 from beyond the arc. Their 8.3% was a season-low. On the flip side, Vanderbilt’s 102 points is the most OU has given up this season. The Commodores were 11-of-31 from 3 and 25-31 from the free throw line. The Sooners were just 8-of-12 from the line.

Junior forward Sahara Williams led the way for OU, totaling 15 points. Aaliyah Chavez and Payton Verhulst both added 14 points. Chavez, though, had one of her worst shooting games, going 0-of-11 from 3. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes led all scorers with 34 points.

OU will look to respond on Thursday, facing Florida in Norman at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.