No. 10 OU women's basketball falls to No. 4 Texas on the road

No. 10 OU women’s basketball fell on the road to No. 4 Texas 78-70 on Sunday, after a disastrous first half.

The Sooners dug themselves a big hole to start the game, falling behind 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. And they couldn’t stop the bleeding in the second quarter, going down 40-24 at halftime. OU had 13 turnovers in the half and shot an abysmal 1-of-8 from 3 in the half. It’s only made 3-pointer came on a half-court heave from senior Payton Verhuslt.

OU played better in the second half, making things a bit more interesting. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to as little as nine in the third and fourth quarters. But every time OU went on a run, the Longhorns responded with one of their own. Oklahoma actually outscored Texas 46-38 in the second half. Ultimately, the first half doomed the Sooners in the loss.

Verhulst led the way for OU, totaling 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Sophomore guard Zya Vann contributed 15 points, but had five turnovers. And freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez struggled in her first matchup with the Longhorns, scoring only 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting. As a team, OU totaled 21 turnovers compared to Texas’ 17. The Sooners finished the game shooting just 29% from beyond the arc, going 6-of-21. OU did not shoot well from the free throw line either, going 12-of-20.

OU will be back in action on Monday, Feb. 9, going on the road to face No. 5 Vanderbilt. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT and broadcast on ESPN2.