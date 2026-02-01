No. 10 OU women's basketball falls to No. 4 Texas on the road
No. 10 OU women’s basketball fell on the road to No. 4 Texas 78-70 on Sunday, after a disastrous first half.
The Sooners dug themselves a big hole to start the game, falling behind 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. And they couldn’t stop the bleeding in the second quarter, going down 40-24 at halftime. OU had 13 turnovers in the half and shot an abysmal 1-of-8 from 3 in the half. It’s only made 3-pointer came on a half-court heave from senior Payton Verhuslt.
OU played better in the second half, making things a bit more interesting. The Sooners cut Texas’ lead to as little as nine in the third and fourth quarters. But every time OU went on a run, the Longhorns responded with one of their own. Oklahoma actually outscored Texas 46-38 in the second half. Ultimately, the first half doomed the Sooners in the loss.
Top 10
- 1New
Dick Vitale
Addresses Charles Bediako case
- 2Hot
Bracketology update
Field predictions shift
- 3
Lou Holtz update
Family provides latest
- 4
Darryn Peterson injury
Bill Self explains absence
- 5Trending
Darian Mensah
1-on-1 with Miami transfer QB
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Verhulst led the way for OU, totaling 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Sophomore guard Zya Vann contributed 15 points, but had five turnovers. And freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez struggled in her first matchup with the Longhorns, scoring only 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting. As a team, OU totaled 21 turnovers compared to Texas’ 17. The Sooners finished the game shooting just 29% from beyond the arc, going 6-of-21. OU did not shoot well from the free throw line either, going 12-of-20.
OU will be back in action on Monday, Feb. 9, going on the road to face No. 5 Vanderbilt. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT and broadcast on ESPN2.