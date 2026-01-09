No. 5 OU women's basketball falls to No. 18 Ole Miss despite stellar performance from Aaliyah Chavez

Despite a stellar performance from freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez, No. 5 OU women’s basketball fell to No. 18 Ole Miss 74-69 at the Lloyd Noble Center on Thursday night.

The Sooners fell behind early, trailing 25-13 at the end of the first quarter. The deficit was largely due to poor shooting on their part. But they responded in the second quarter to cut Ole Miss’ lead to 35-32 at the half.

Chavez came alive in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers to get OU back into the game. But Oklahoma still went to the fourth quarter trailing 57-52. Chavez stayed hot in the fourth, hitting her sixth 3-pointer of the game to tie the game at 66 with under two minutes to play. But an Ole Miss and-one from Cotie McMahon in the final minute was the deciding play. McMahon finished with 21 points to lead the Rebels.

Other than Chavez, who finished a game-high 26 points, OU struggled from the field, shooting a miserable 34.3%. The Sooners also did not shoot well from 3, finishing 24%. Chavez was the only Sooner to make a 3, going 6-of-14 from deep. Senior Payton Verhulst had one of the worst games in her career, going 1-of-14 from the field and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. Senior Raegan Beers had 15 points and 20 rebounds.

Up next for OU is at No. 6 Kentucky on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.