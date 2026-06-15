Oklahoma beats Texas and Vandy for three-star CB Trent Blaylock: "I love everything about it"

From Peyton and Eli Bowen to Beau and Niko Jandreau to Matthew and Samuel Nelson, Oklahoma has quite the knack for recruiting in pairs.

And the latest sibling tandem headed to Norman is the Brothers Blaylock. The Sooners signed Tory Blaylock, a four-star RB, in the 2025 cycle. He went on to lead the team in rushing last fall as a true freshman. And here in the 2027 cycle, Oklahoma has picked up a pledge from three-star CB Trent Blaylock, who on Monday became the 25th verbal commit of the class for OU.

SoonerScoop caught up with the Humble (Texas) Atascocita defender shortly before he went public with the news of his decision. He had taken OV’s in early June with Vanderbilt and Texas, but the Sooners wouldn’t be denied in his hotly contested recruitment. Blaylock officially committed to the OU staff on Sunday, just before the conclusion of his weekend official visit to Norman.

“So we were actually at breakfast at Coach V’s house,” Blaylock explained. “I wasn’t even trying to make a scene, so I just pulled Coach to the side. Coach [Xavier] Brewer and Coach [LaMar] Morgan were right there — they knew I was committing, because my dad told them. And I just pulled him aside and I told him, ‘Hey, Coach, I appreciate you for having me out here. I just wanted to tell you that I believe in you as a coach, and I believe that what you’re building up here is special, and I’m all in.’ And I gave him the chip, and he was just smiling from ear to ear. Everybody ended up seeing it and cheering and stuff; it was crazy. Everybody came up and hugged me and congratulated me — all the recruits, all the coaches, everybody on the staff. It felt so good, honestly.”

Why was Oklahoma the choice for Blaylock? It wasn’t for his brother’s sake. At every turn, he navigated the process with an independent frame of mind. But in the end, he saw the same values, resources and opportunities at OU that his brother did. And he couldn’t turn that down.

“It feels like every time I come up to Oklahoma, it’s different — in a good way,” Blaylock mused. “It feels like my first time stepping onto campus, every time. There’s something about it. It’s crazy. I’d say my favorite part of the visit was just hearing from the players that are currently there, and hearing them talk about Coach V and all the coaches, and knowing that they’re not sugarcoating. I know the real, because my brother goes there. So I love everything about it, because I know what I’m getting out of this school.

“The best is the standard,” he continued. “It’s not just football that they want you to be the best in; it’s every aspect of life. They challenge you in so many different ways, as a person and as a player. I feel like I look up to stuff like that; I take those challenges and just look [them] in the eye. I want to be the best in everything I do, not just on the field. They’re gonna throw me in the fire, but they’re also gonna help me out of it. So just knowing that the coaches have my back, and the players as well — I know they’re gonna keep me levelheaded at all times. So that’s really what led me to make my decision, just the brotherhood and culture with the players and the coaches.”

Blaylock’s pledge represents a feather in the cap for Morgan, the first-year Oklahoma cornerbacks coach. Upon assuming Jay Valai’s old post in February, he inherited two CB commits in Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis. To that haul, Morgan has now added Blaylock and national top-50 overall prospect Gabriel Osborne. Vanderbilt and Texas had each held the lead at certain junctures throughout Blaylock’s recruitment. But when Morgan joined the Oklahoma staff, the Sooners charged back to the forefront of Blaylock’s process in a major way.

“It’s been constant communication,” said Blaylock of his connection with Morgan. “Just letting me know, ‘Hey, this is a really good class, but you’re a big priority.’ Him saying that is one thing, but then when I go up there, him showing me is another thing. I feel like he did that really well. He just showed me how I fit into the program — him and Coach Brewer. And they just showed me what the plan is, and how I fit into the program, and why I’m such a priority to them. So, shoot, just being around them and having constant communication and building the relationship was really good. It made me feel confident.

“I love being around Coach Morgan. He just has great energy, just positive energy all the time. And he’s just such a good teacher. I was in his office, and it felt like I could sit in there all day and just learn. I was hungry to learn more from him. So I feel like I can come in every day knowing that the person who’s teaching me stuff is gonna love me too, and lift me up as a person. That’s just the type of people that OU has. They’re gonna be hard on you, for sure, but they’re gonna love on you too.”

And when he donned the crimson uniform Friday night for his photoshoot, Blaylock couldn’t help but bask in a bit of deja vu. It served as a precursor, a foreshadowing of the decision that he’d make some 36 hours later.

“It felt crazy,” he laughed. “Two years ago, I was just in my street clothes taking pictures with my brother in uniform. And now I’m in it, taking pictures with my little brother in street clothes. It was a surreal feeling, for sure.”

Blaylock is the 25th member of a class that, at least on paper, is among the strongest classes Oklahoma has ever assembled. He knows how high the Sooners can fly over the next several years, and he’s eager to help the program chase a championship.

“I’m hungry for one, for sure,” he declared. “I’m gonna get one. I want two. Shoot, we’re gonna get two. I want more than one.”

For more exclusive content, recruiting intel and access to the largest Oklahoma community on the Internet, subscribe to SoonerScoop today! Join thousands of Sooner fans on the Crimson Corner message board and get the market’s most trusted information straight from the SoonerScoop staff. Try it out today and get your first 5 days for just $1!