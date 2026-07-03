Oklahoma flips four-star QB Trey Tagliaferri from Notre Dame

When Trey Tagliaferri touched down in Norman for an early June unofficial visit, the four-star QB loved every moment of it.

In the aftermath of the visit, Tagliaferri told SoonerScoop that he was heavily weighing a future at OU.

“It definitely is a serious consideration for us,” he remarked in an interview last month. “We just loved the program as a whole. Like I said, everyone seems like a family there, and that’s something I’m looking for. It seems like everyone has great relationships there, and everyone has trust with the coaches. And Coach Kuz, I just loved being around him. The type of guy he is, that’s someone I want to play for. They’re definitely high on my list.”

When Tagliaferri picked up an offer from Notre Dame, though, the water got a little muddier. He’d grown up a Fighting Irish fan, and suddenly, Oklahoma had stiff competition at the top. Two weeks later, Tagliaferri chose to commit to Notre Dame over OU and a litany of other Power 4 scholarship offers.

But that pledge lasted all of six days.

On Wednesday, Tagliaferri shocked the Fighting Irish and the recruiting world by decommitting. And that news had hardly been public for more than a few minutes when Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong reported that a new school was trending to land the Colts Neck (N.J.) Bergen Catholic signal-caller.

The school in question was Oklahoma, as the Sooners had compelled a change of heart from Tagliaferri. He’s now gone public with his verbal to the crimson and cream, and is the first standing commit of the 2028 cycle for OU. Four-star RB Micah Rhodes is the only member of the class that preceded Tagliaferri chronologically, but Rhodes backed off his Oklahoma pledge in April.

A pro-style passer who boasts a sturdy 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame, Tagliaferri’s arm talent is undeniable. He can throw the deep ball as well, and as effortlessly, as any 2028 quarterback in the country. He’s drawn comparisons to Aaron Rodgers with his high-velocity, mechanically casual throws. During his sophomore season at Bergen Catholic, he posted a 29-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His film is viewable here.

The last New Jersey native to commit to Oklahoma out of high school was offensive tackle Logan Howland in the 2023 cycle. Tagliaferri snaps that drought for Oklahoma while also giving the Sooners a rather emphatic recruiting win over the Fighting Irish. He also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia and many other high-level programs.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Tagliaferri’s commitment from SoonerScoop.

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