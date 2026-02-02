Skip to main content
Mobile Menu
News
Forums
Lobby
The Crimson Corner
The Sooner Scoop
Football
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Oklahoma Draft History
FB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
Basketball
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Oklahoma Draft History
BB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
About
About
Staff
Sooner Scoop On3+ Subscription
Contact
Podcasts and Shows
Team Store
Join Now
Login
Message Boards
Hot
Rivals300
Transfer Portal
MegaBoard
Team Recruiting Rankings
Search
Commitment Coming for Highly-Ranked DL, Could a Visit Follow?
by:
Sooner_Scoop
1 hour ago
Read In App
Join for $1
then billed annually
Sooner Scoop
+
+
One subscription:
The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.
Join for $1
Already a subscriber?
Login