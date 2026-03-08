OU Football Lands Record-Setting In-State Star

Few players in Oklahoma high school football have done more in the past few years than Broken Bow, Okla. superstar athlete Greydon Howell. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect picked up a Sooners offer in late January and after Oklahoma football made up some of the early ground that may have been lost, they now have him on board.

Just moments ago Howell announced his commitment to the Sooners.

“Their staff is amazing and so is the brotherhood,” Howell said of his commitment. “It’s a big family and I love that. Plus the sports medicine and nutrition area is beyond amazing.”

Oklahoma football may have started a bit behind some others with their offer list but they did a strong job building the connection and Howell saw little reason to wait. The front office, Emmett Jones, and much of the staff did a lot to impress the young receiver.

“I can get to the NFL and build my academic relationships right here instead of going out of state,” Howell said in February. “My family was very shocked and joyful, so we’re just taking everything in. Oklahoma will be a big contender also — because of the Air Raid offense and the coaching staff.”

Not only has he dominated on the high school football field but in just about every sport for the Savages. In fact just last week Howell broke the Savages basketball scoring record