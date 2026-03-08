OU Football Lands Record-Setting In-State Star
Few players in Oklahoma high school football have done more in the past few years than Broken Bow, Okla. superstar athlete Greydon Howell. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect picked up a Sooners offer in late January and after Oklahoma football made up some of the early ground that may have been lost, they now have him on board.
Just moments ago Howell announced his commitment to the Sooners.
“Their staff is amazing and so is the brotherhood,” Howell said of his commitment. “It’s a big family and I love that. Plus the sports medicine and nutrition area is beyond amazing.”
Oklahoma football may have started a bit behind some others with their offer list but they did a strong job building the connection and Howell saw little reason to wait. The front office, Emmett Jones, and much of the staff did a lot to impress the young receiver.
Top 10
- 1New
Bracketology
Updated as regular season ends
- 2Breaking
Damon Stoudamire
Georgia Tech fires head coach
- 3
Steven Pearl
'They punked us'
- 4Hot
SEC Tournament
Bracket set for men's hoops
- 5Trending
Dan Hurley
Big East punishes HC for ejection
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I can get to the NFL and build my academic relationships right here instead of going out of state,” Howell said in February. “My family was very shocked and joyful, so we’re just taking everything in. Oklahoma will be a big contender also — because of the Air Raid offense and the coaching staff.”
Not only has he dominated on the high school football field but in just about every sport for the Savages. In fact just last week Howell broke the Savages basketball scoring record