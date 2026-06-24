Sooners Have the Pieces to Surprise Vegas

Facing a brutal schedule and coming off a rough 2024 the questions of the Sooners last fall seemed fair. But a playoff berth and the return of a ton of defensive talent, a developing young offensive line, and quarterback John Mateer might have one thinking of a deep playoff run in 2026. But that doesn’t seem to be the case, what could be the hangups for Oklahoma.

Beyond that, what topics are eating at Oklahoma football fans in this week’s Board Chat?

Where would you have set the line for our regular season win total? 7.5 seems quite low doesn’t it? – TopSooner1

Josh McCuistion: I think 8.5 is more the question. It’s a REALLY tough schedule but I’m surprised how little respect the Sooners seem to be getting.

Don’t get me wrong, questions are there but you don’t usually see a team return their QB, most of their OL and DL from a good team and people just act like ‘oh yeah fringy top 10’.

It’s all a question of what Oklahoma can figure out offensively but I’m still a buyer in Arbuckle and think they are trying something that could help OU be something of an outlier offensively. I like the idea of getting bigger on the edges and letting that work alongside an offensive line that I expect to be vastly improved.

Add that to a defense that is brimming with NFL talent and it’s a pretty solid recipe, if the offense can find a rhythm.

What’s the latest buzz on the Sooners and Bode Sparrow? Announcing on the 27th. BYU thinks they made a big run at him. – TheForger

JM: There’s definitely some hope that they have and I do think they’ve made it close but my vibe, as of last night, was still that there was some confidence. It’s tight but I think OU feels the chance to play in the SEC over the Big 12 will have value.

Sparrow is one of the most key Oklahoma football targets remaining and looks like he’s going to keep it interesting. before his announcement on Friday. I had some more of kind of what we’re hearing, here.

Who is the more mutant/alien DE Jalanie George or Tyzon Swann? – Severus

JM: I think it’s probably George, his upside is just so enormous. As gifted as he appears on tape you can tell he still hasn’t grown into his body yet. Now I’ll add the caveat it was kind of the same thing I thought of PJ and (as just mentioned above) I’m not sure that lottery ticket is going to pay off.

Swann is a freak but there’s no denying when you slide him inside he becomes IMMENSELY more dangerous.