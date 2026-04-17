Owen Heinecke and New Rules Change Sooners Roster

Under Brent Venables the Oklahoma Sooners roster has seen plenty of turnover. But now, as he enters his fifth season in charge in Norman, Venables may have his deepest roster yet. SoonerScoop.com always keeps a close eye on the Sooners scholarship numbers but with this kind of turnover and landing talent from both the portal and recruiting it’s more important than ever.

With yesterday’s news of Owen Heinecke still part of Oklahoma football, it’s time for an updated look at the Sooners scholarship chart. Also, the Sooners are now dealing with a 105-man roster so we now take a look at the entirety of the roster, rather than the former 85-man scholarship total.

If you see any errors or a needed update, please e-mail [email protected].

Track Transfer Portal Activity

While the NCAA transfer portal database is private, the On3 Network has streamlined the reporting process tracking player movement.

If you find yourself asking, ‘How can I track transfer portal activity?’ our well-established network of reporters and contacts across college athletics keeps you up to speed in several ways, from articles written about players as they enter and exit the transfer portal or find their new destination, to our social media channels, to the On3 Transfer Portal.

The transfer portal wire provides a real-time feed of player activity. That activity includes basic player profile information, transfer portal ranking and original On3 Consensus recruiting ranking, as well as NIL valuation.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.