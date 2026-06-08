Oklahoma Football Sees Starring Big Men

Oklahoma football’s camp No. 3 was easily the highlight of the first set of camps. Though there is one day left we took a look back at the big day and the big men that shone brightly in it. A few new offers went out along the offensive line and, arguably, the nation’ top defensive lineman were all focuses of the talk in this week’s recruiting report.

But beyond that who were the standouts of camp day 3 along the line of scrimmage?

It’s hard to start any conversation of standouts and not go with a player who is in legitimate contention for the country’s No. 1 spot in the junior class. That player is, of course, Kellan Hall of Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy.

The big man impressed by moving around all along the defensive line in one-on-ones. Whether he was on the left, the right, or up the middle he was a handful to deal with for a talented group of offensive linemen.

What was a bit surprising was how twitchy Hall looked on the edge. It definitely gives some idea that he could play a number of roles once he gets to the college level. And as discussed in this week’s SoonerScoop the Sooners seem to be in strong position.

He was joined on the defensive line by fellow Mansfield (Texas) Timberview pass rusher Preston Stauts.

The big defensive end came in at about 6-foot-5 and 230-pounds, he definitely passed the eye test and showed a lot of raw tools. He’s clearly still learning what he wants to do with all of those tools but as that picture becomes more clear he’ll be a menace. And the likelihood that he’ll make use of all those tools explains his lengthy offer list.

Two New In-State Offers for the Sooners

It was a solid day of offensive line work with players in Norman from coast to coast but the two players that picked up new offers? In-state stars Jax Wilkerson and Gavin Wilson.

The duo, hailing from the state’s two most dominant programs at the moment, reflect their programs and the coaching that both get.

Wilson worked as an interior offensive lineman at about 6-2.5 and roughly 265-pounds and though he’s not the biggest prospect his outstanding technique and quick feet made him a nightmare to get around. Time and again defensive linemen tried to run through him but a solid anchor prevented them from doing so. When they tried to attack him wide he simply slid his feet and reanchored. He was very, very strong and could be the next Bixby Spartan offensive lineman to end up in Norman.

Wilkerson on the other hand is still learning the finer points but at 6-foot-7 and roughly 280-pounds he’s got the potential to be another highly ranked offensive lineman in the state.

The growth from last summer’s work in Norman to where Wilkerson is now is as dramatic as any player in memory. He looked so much more comfortable in drills and going with players invariably older than himself the 2029 prospect held up well in one-on-ones. Being at a place like Carl Albert the work won’t stop for Wilkerson and we expect him to continue to grow rapidly.

OU Sees Impressive Nationwide Performances

One of the more interesting stories of the day was when the Sooners saw a young offensive lineman moved down to a different part of the field and join the senior group. The player in question was Windsor, Colo. offensive lineman Kaden Myers.

Myers was surely impressing amongst the younger players but in his first reps, he was set to face none other than five-star Kellan Hall.

What did Myers do? Fought Hall to a stalemate on back to back reps. It was a statement and in every subsequent rep he made the most of his opportunity and showed he’s a guy that Oklahoma football needs to remember. He’s a solidly built prospect and played alongside current Sooners freshman Deacon Schmitt.

Keep an eye on Myers going forward.

Speaking of players who may not have yet been a household name, how about Duncanville, Texas interior offensive lineman Travis Norris?

The big man is a powerful interior offensive lineman who fought off all comers and has the look of a standout run blocker. That said in one-on-ones he was very comfortable in pass protection.

Finally a name that has received plenty of attention was Koehn Dial of Franklin (Tenn.) Battleground Academy. The big offensive tackle looked great in drills and had flash moments in one-on-ones but it’s the future that you find yourself focusing on as you watch him. He has an unbelievable frame and seems to have the mentality to push himself to improve on every rep.