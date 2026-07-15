Fast-Rising Pass Rusher Ready to See Sooners

One of the Houston areas fast risers this spring was Manvel, Texas EDGE Brayson Robinson, who saw offers come flooding in. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect’s attention, including an offer from the Sooners, was well deserved after a sophomore season that saw him collect 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and nine sacks for the Mavericks.

Since May 1 Robinson has picked up offers from USC, Florida State, Texas Tech, Washington, Tennessee, Miami, Texas as well as Oklahoma football, who threw their hat in the ring on May 18. But for him that hasn’t slowed his work rate or what he’s focused on.

“I really just kept my head down and kept working for it and when it came, I was happy to be in that situation,” Robinson beamed. “When I got my first SEC offer, it was like ‘oh yes, this is crazy’. And after that it was ‘stay humble’ and act like you don’t have any top offers.”

So what has that work looked like this summer?

“I’ve worked on my pass rush a lot, a lot. That’s what I’ve really been working on,” he said before laying out his ample workout time through the week.

“My coach, he teaches me my pass rush and my personal trainer, we train probably four days out of the week. So I go to summer workouts and then I’ll go straight to my speed training and then I go to my D-line training.”

And as for what is Robinson’s ‘why’, he has one you’d expect and another that coaches will love to hear.

“I want to do it for my family,” he said before offering the answer every coach wants to hear.

“I just love the game, I really love the game.”

Robinson Starting to Get an Idea of What he Wants

As he took in all of these new offers and, one month ago today, when coaches could open the contact period with 2028 recruits, Robinson started to see what he was looking for. But it was an idea that was always pretty clear in his mind.

“It really doesn’t even matter where it is, I want the coaching staff to like me a lot and I want my family to be able to look through the school and see if they like it. If they don’t like it, [it won’t work]. A lot depends on my family,” he said.

“Every coaching staff I talk to, all I know is it’s going to be a hard decision when it comes that time.

“When I go to the spring practice I like to see how they coach. I wan them to be on top of me and I don’t want them to back off, I want them to be on top of me and make sure I’m doing the drill right.”

Two schools he has seen more of early are SMU and Texas and both staffs, along with another in-state program, have impressed him so far.

“The coaching staffs [at SMU and Texas] treat me amazing and my parents they like them too,” he said. “Texas A&M, they are doing the same thing.”

But he knows that as he starts seeing more and more schools his impressions, and overall recruitment, figures to change rapidly.

“As soon as I get up to the schools this fall, everything is going to change. I’ve never gotten to see other coaching staffs in person and I’ve seen those two in person,” he acknowledged. “This fall it’s probably going to be a lot of visits. Texas, SMU, I should be going to an Ole Miss game, Miami, honestly, there are a lot of schools.

He has notable relationships with not only teammate Carter St. Junious, who we spoke with last week, but also David Dotson, Major Armstrong and others. But two people who he is particularly close with are well connected to one other program.

“My dad and my uncle that works at my school they both played at Houston,” he said of father Bruce and uncle Brian.

“They gave me a lot of advice on how to handle all of this. I also get a lot from my trainer, Justin Allen.”

Sooners Should See Robinson in Norman Sooner

A team that Robinson has yet to see up close is Oklahoma football but that’s something he’s hoping to remedy soon.

“I’ve had contact with OU but I really just can’t wait to to go up to their stadium and see everything,” Robinson explained. “I don’t know anybody that is up there but I know that they are SEC and I know Ceedee Lamb played there.”

Not surprisingly, when the talented young edge saw Miguel Chavis they had to quickly discuss how Robinson could improve his game.

“Coach Chavis, he’s nice, he came to the school and seen something that I messed up. When we talked it over [later] he was teaching me how I can do it better,” he said. “He’s nice.”