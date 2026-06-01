Oklahoma lands Gabe Osborne: Contextualizing the significance

Two weeks ago, Gabe Osborne told SoonerScoop that he didn’t plan on making a decision until he completed all his official visits.

Then, over the course of about 72 hours in Norman, the Oklahoma staff changed his mind for him.

Osborne is one-and-done with his officials, as OU got him on campus first and promptly made sure the trip would be his last. The elite Mustang (Okla.) cornerback committed to Oklahoma on Monday morning, putting an abrupt and emphatic end to a recruitment in which the Sooners never really trailed.

Sure, OU got a scare from Alabama and Ohio State, a pair of blue-blood programs that had been scheduled to host Osborne over the next two weekends. But the process always had a bit of a crimson and cream flair to it. And when Osborne took his official to Norman, he felt comfortable enough to end his recruitment then and there. He is the 23rd verbal commit of the 2027 cycle for Oklahoma, which boasts the nation’s No. 2 overall recruiting class.

And everyone who offices in the Switzer Center, from general manager Jim Nagy all the way down to the student assistants, can take a bow. Oklahoma’s 2027 class is the manifestation of a philosophy that began to take shape some fifteen months ago, when Nagy arrived as the first GM in program history. He spent the spring and summer building out one of the deepest and most experienced front-office staffs in the nation. And down the stretch in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Nagy and company flexed their collective muscles.

Oklahoma ended up with a 2026 class that ranked a modest 15th nationally. But late in the cycle, once Nagy and his staff had established their formula and battle plan, the Sooners began to stack wins on the trail. They flipped four-star wide receivers Jayden Petit and Jahsiear Rogers from Wisconsin and Penn State, respectively. They identified a couple of lightly recruited sleeper prospects who shot to blue-chip status in Jacob Curry and Tyler Ruxer. And they talked national top-10 running back prospect Jonathan Hatton off a long-standing commitment to Texas A&M; he ultimately signed with OU.

All the while, the Sooner staff began to build the early foundation for a 2027 class that would contend for the No. 1 ranking. They landed early commitments from a pair of in-state five-stars in Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny, went out west to land blue-chip Californians Elija Harmon and Demare Dezeurn, kept the Texas pipeline strong with Keldrid Ben and Mikhail McCreary and Luke Wilson. Jason Witten joined the staff in January and quickly locked down the nation’s top tight end recruit in Seneca Driver.

Gabriel Osborne. (Photo by: Josh McCuistion – SoonerScoop.com/On3)

There is no prospect, though, who lends a sense of completion to this class quite like Osborne. Don’t get it twisted: by no means is Oklahoma done. The Sooners are still in pursuit of elite safety Bode Sparrow, versatile O-lineman Corey Laga and edge phenom Uhila Wolfgramm, among others. But in many ways, Osborne is the infinity stone that ensures Oklahoma will remain a contender for the No. 1 class until signing day.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner is a dominant player and a tantalizing prospect. There’s a reason he currently checks in at No. 42 overall (No. 6 among cornerbacks) in the Rivals industry rankings. But against the backdrop of Oklahoma’s existing class, Osborne’s addition is historic on multiple fronts.

For starters, Osborne is the highest-ranked cornerback that the state of Oklahoma has produced in the modern recruiting era. At that No. 42 slot nationally, he edges out Gabe Lynn (No. 47 in 2009) for the distinction. Moreover, the state has produced just three defensive prospects at any position in the last two decades that outrank Osborne (David Stone in 2024, Dax Hill in 2019 and Austin Box in 2007). Furthermore, should he continue to rise in the rankings, Osborne will have a chance to be the highest-ranked OU cornerback signee in the modern recruiting era. Currently occupying that pedestal is Brandon Williams (No. 18 overall in 2011), followed closely by Brendan Radley-Hiles (No. 33 overall in 2018).

Zoom out a little further, and the significance of Osborne’s commitment to OU runs even deeper. In the 21st century, the state of Oklahoma has never produced three national top-50 players in the same class. Not only has the Sooner State done so in the 2027 cycle, but all three (Hackett, Penny and Osborne) are committed to Oklahoma.

Only twice in the modern recruiting era has OU pulled off a sweep of the state’s top three prospects. The Sooners did so in 2013 (D.J. Ward, Stanvon Taylor and Jordan Smallwood) and 2017 (Justin Broiles, Levi Draper and Tre Brown). In the 2026 cycle, the state’s top three recruits signed with Washington, Missouri and Cal, respectively. Now, in the first full cycle for the inchoate Oklahoma front office, the Sooners have cleanly swept the best top three in the state’s history. What’s more, Osborne joins Hackett, Penny, Driver and Cooper Witten to give Oklahoma five of the nation’s top 50 recruits. Never in the modern recruiting era has OU signed five top-50 players; only twice (2008 and 2019) have the Sooners even signed four.

So yes, in a vacuum, Osborne’s commitment is hugely significant for Oklahoma. But given proper context, the local superstar’s addition to the Sooners’ 2027 class is genuinely historic. And even though Osborne is homegrown, to lock down his verbal before Alabama and Ohio State even got a chance to make their respective cases sends a clear message to the rest of college football: Oklahoma’s a powerhouse again on the recruiting trail.

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