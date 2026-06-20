On Father's Day, the Willits family finds itself on baseball's biggest stage with something more important to celebrate

OMAHA, Neb. — On Sunday, Jaxon Willits will celebrate his first Father's Day as a dad. He will also play for a national championship. Oklahoma's starting shortstop has been a key part of this magical run to the College World Series Championship Series. In his final season as a Sooner, he's hitting .305 with 67 hits, 17 doubles, seven home runs and 52 RBI while starting all 61 games. But Jaxon’s biggest success this year didn’t happen on the field and not even a national title would change that. On March 30, 2026, Jaxon became a dad to Gracee Kate Willits.