OU 2026 NFL Draft weekend roundup: Who is going where?

NFL Draft weekend has come and gone for OU football. A pretty solid few days for the program as seven former Sooners were selected.

That number is the most since 2022, and a big rebound from only having two selected last season.

Seven is nice, for sure, but there absolutely could be either more to come next year. Or those guys selected? Might be a heck of a lot earlier this time around.

A recap of the weekend that was.

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Round 2, No. 40, Kansas City Chiefs

No shock here. Thomas was expected to be the first name off the board, and he was. Did not have to wait long at all for his name to be called Friday night. And going to a very familiar spot for OU guys, Kansas City.

OG Febechi Nwaiwu, Round 4, No. 106, Houston Texans

Think a lot of people saw Nwaiwu getting selected, not sure anybody had him as the second guy to come off the board for OU. But there is something to be said for that versatility. Nwaiwu brings that with the interior spots, for sure.

DT Gracen Halton, Round 4, No. 107, San Francisco 49ers

If Nwaiwu jumped a bit, not sure how Halton was around in the fourth round. But he was, and it became a big boost for San Francisco. Halton is a great story of trust and development under the OU defensive coaching staff.

LB Kendal Daniels, Round 4, No. 134, Atlanta Falcons

Daniels did not get to showcase himself much leading up to the Draft, but it did not matter. He became the great example of the right fit for the skills. The Falcons love someone like Daniels, that guy who will not be afraid to come up in the box and hit someone.

S Robert Spears-Jennings, Round 7, No. 224, Pittsburgh Steelers

That 40 time might have made this possible. When you get to the seventh round, sometimes you wonder if it is better to not get drafted. But then once you hear your name called, you remember how incredible of a feeling it really is.

TE Jaren Kanak, Round 7, No. 225, Tennessee Titans

The story is complete. From an uneven career as a linebacker to turning it all around in one season at tight end. It will be intriguing to see what exactly his role will be as a Titan, but it is just cool to think he has one.

WR Deion Burks, Round 7, No. 254, Indianapolis Colts

Why? Someone who felt like a Top 100 guy turned into still be around late into the final round. They do not ask or care when you get selected, though. Now, hey, go out there and prove to everyone what a mistake they made round after round.

RB Jaydn Ott, UDFA, Kansas City Chiefs

This felt like a joke. Except it wasn’t. Ott reuniting with former OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray in Kansas City? Not sure anybody could have seen that coming. We will see how it all goes.

WR Keontez Lewis, UDFA, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A big kudos and bounce back from Lewis. To maybe wondering if he would ever play football again to getting a shot in Tampa. Getting a chance, all you can ask.

DT Damonic Williams, UDFA, Arizona Cardinals

If there was one more guy you thought might get selected, it was Williams. You could understand the concerns but thought his body of work would be enough.

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr., UDFA, Seattle Seahawks

Jones Jr. has all the physical tools to be somebody incredibly special. He will get the opportunity to show Seattle he is worth this moment.