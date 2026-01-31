OU adds offensive lineman from NCAA transfer portal 

OU has added another offensive lineman from the transfer portal.

Eastern Kentucky offensive lineman Fred Hinton has signed with the Sooners, according to a report by 247Sports. Hinton is listed at 6-foot-4 318 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Hinton was a three-star recruit out of school attending IMG Academy. He appeared in 23 games for Eastern Kentucky, making six starts. He can play guard or tackle for the Sooners.

The versatile OL is the fifth offensive linemen OU has signed out of the portal. He joins E’Marion Harris from Arkansas, Caleb Nitta from Western Kentucky, Peyton Joseph from Georgia Tech and Kenny Wermy from UCO.

The transfer portal officially closed on Jan. 16, meaning players can’t still enter the portal. But players who already entered can still enroll at schools, such as Hinton at OU.