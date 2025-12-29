OU adds Russian center, eligible immediately and expected to play

When OU basketball takes on Mississippi Valley State on Monday night, there is going to be a new Sooner in town.

New to OU, new to the United States, new to college basketball. And we’ll see just how quickly he can realistically make a difference.

Kirill Elatontsev, a 23-year-old Russian center, is 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds. He will have one semester of eligibility that is going to begin Monday.

“First and foremost, we’re happy Kirill is here, as it’s been a process to get to this point,” said head coach Porter Moser in a press release. “He gives us depth at the five spot, which is key since the SEC is one of the best rebounding leagues in the country.

“He’s older and has played against really good competition, which will also help us in league play. And he’s skilled and has a really nice touch around the basket. We’re excited for his addition and are working to get him acclimated to our program, our system and our terminology so he can help us as much and as quickly as possible.”

The news was reported by Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman last week. The question became how quickly could it all come together.

Turns out it happened pretty dang fast.

Elatontsev, whose full name is pronounced kee-REEL EE-el-uh-tahn-suv, most recently played for Lokomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League. That league is regarded as the top tier of Russian professional club basketball.

He joined the Lokomotiv Kuban Academy in 2016 and stayed in its system until this year, advancing through multiple levels. In February 2024 he earned a call-up to the Russian National Team.

OU is looking to close out the non-conference with a victory against the Delta Devils. The win would improve the Sooners to 10-3. The Sooners begin SEC play Saturday afternoon in Norman against Ole Miss.