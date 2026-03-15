OU is First Team Out of NCAA Tournament; third time in five seasons under Porter Moser in First Four Out

OU head coach Porter Moser left Friday night in Nashville very confident about where his team stood for the NCAA Tournament.

But as the weekend progressed, even though his confidence never wavered, the writing was on the wall. It was about to happen again.

OU is among the First Four Out for the NCAA Tournament once again, as the teams were announced Sunday evening.

The Sooners were the Second Team Out for Moser’s first season. Then literally the First Team Out two years ago. Now? OU is the First Team Out again this time around.

It is a tremendous story, ridiculous turnaround, but it took too long to happen. It is easy to say, and even accurate to say, that the Sooners have been one of the best teams in the country in the last month.

Winners of eight of last 11, all against SEC foes and against several NCAA Tournament teams. Just took too long to get hot.

But it is a whole body of work. And you can’t be 11-12 overall at one point or go on a nine-game losing streak and hope to get a bid, at least with the way it broke down this year.

Still, for the transfers who came to OU with such hope, it wasn’t a season wasted.

“It meant the world to me, honestly, to come here, play in one of the best, or the best conference, in the country,” guard Nijel Pack said. “To go through that rough stretch, it built me as a person, built my character.

“I never struggled like that so much in my life. When we thought we were at the bottom, it just shows a group of guys that can be resilient, that can do something special when they put their minds to it and believe in it.

“We didn’t stop fighting. We could have easily quit a month or two ago when things were really bad for us, turned it around. Now we’re one of the hottest teams in the country. We’re playing really, really good basketball now. I’m glad we were able to change it.”

Now we will find out if OU elects to play in the NIT. The Sooners were a No. 1 seed in the event during Moser’s initial season, bowing out in the second round.

Two years ago, because of the shock of not making the Big Dance, the team elected to not play in the event.

That selection show is set for 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with games beginning Tuesday and Wednesday for the first round.