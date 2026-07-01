OU athletic director Roger Denny stops by SoonerScoop Studios

Allow OU athletic director Roger Denny to take a breath. First months into the job, and he has already been a part of two national championships. That is not too shabby.

Women’s gymnastics could not be denied once again. And, well, we will be talking about the run from Skip Johnson and the baseball team for years and years to come.

No pressure, Denny, just expecting multiple national championships every year you’re in Norman.

It’s the summer months, though, and time to hit pause for a bit and set the stage for the calendar year to come at OU.

And part of Denny’s plans? That included a stop to the SoonerScoop Studios. Denny stopped by and talked to SoonerScoop’s George Stoia and Eddie Radosevich for 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon and nothing was out of bounds.

Here are some quick-hit highlights:

On the OU baseball run:

Incredible for all of Sooner Nation, but certainly Skip and the boys getting out there and being part of it. Didn’t make it to Atlanta, but made it out to Lawrence, and then certainly in Omaha was just magical, seeing those guys and the group that was with us made it heck a lot of fun. That’s who we are. And I think it was important to remind people a little bit who we are.

On Skip Johnson:

I don’t know if it’d be a lifetime contract, but we’re going to keep Skip here for a good long time. It was awesome. Skip does it the right way.

On retaining Porter Moser:

Once we really started to evaluate that program and where it could go, one of the things we figured out pretty early is Coach Moser does well when he’s got folks that have been in his system for a while. And he had never had that opportunity in Oklahoma, so it was hard for us to look ourselves in the mirror and say we’ve had a full evaluation of who he is as a coach, and so wanted to step up and give him the ability to retain some players, and we certainly did that.

On his first football season coming up at OU:

Red River is what I’m most excited about, for sure. Certainly, as a fan of college football, paid a lot of attention to that game over the years. Can’t wait to see it in person, but that first five weeks, at Michigan, Red River, and Georgia, that’s an SEC scheduled for you. And I’ve made the trip to Michigan with Illinois, and so I’ve seen that. I’m excited to go out there again, but it’s those SEC trips that I’m most excited about.

On getting to know Venables, Nagy, etc.:

I think the proof’s in the pudding a little bit on that ‘27 class. They’re really onto something.

Denny touched on a whole bunch of other topics, too. Just a little tease as to what those 30 minutes were all about.

Check it out on the SoonerScoop YouTube channel.