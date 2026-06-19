OU baseball back to routine ahead of MCWS Championship Series

The OU baseball team held practice today at Bellevue East High School.

That, in and of itself, is a feat. There’s only one other college baseball team in the country that can say that. We’ll get to know North Carolina (more!) in the coming days.

But for Skip Johnson’s club it was about routine ahead of the start of the College World Series Championship Series on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

“I think that’s huge. I mean, that’s the biggest thing — your routines are your lifeline, and you’ve got to keep doing the same things over and over. Everybody calls it superstition; I call it routines — mental routines that help you go through the things that we go through every day,” Johnson said.

How do you even begin to explain what’s happened over the last 20-something days? We attempted to do so in the early morning hours Thursday night in an emergency Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast, following the Sooners 11-4 victory over Georgia, sending the Sooners back to the CWS Championship Series for the second time in four years.

The run through Georgia Tech (ACC regular season and tournament champ), Kansas (Big 12 regular season and tournament champ) and Georgia (SEC regular season and tournament champ) has left many speechless. Not Skip Johnson.

“There hasn’t been one point that I was like, ‘This is unbelievable’ or anything like that. It’s all believable. I really believe that, because when nobody cares who gets the credit, you can do amazing things,” Johnson said on Thursday.

Yet there’s so many storylines that have come to the forefront of the college baseball world and this storybook run to THE centerstage on Saturday evening in Omaha.

It’s the trio of freshman pitchers in Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski that have combined for over 20 innings in Omaha, allowing only four earned runs and striking out 21.

Or how about the bats that have hit 26 home runs in the Sooners 10 NCAA Tournament games? Pick a bat. Any bat. They’ve produced in this Tournament that is now down to two. Dasan Harris was the latest chapter on Wednesday night.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things: to keep them grounded, to keep them on a daily routine, on a daily schedule, when there’s social media and things pulling them in several different directions — a girlfriend, parents, you know, just trying to keep them focused,” Johnson said.

Yet, on Thursday as the college baseball world takes a deep breath ahead of the start of the Championship Series, it seemed as if there was a normality that comes even while the state of Oklahoma is buzzing about this Sooners baseball team.

GAMBILL RELISHING THE LITTLE MOMENTS

It’s not just because of his four hits Wednesday night in the national semifinal. But just listen to Trey Gambill and you’ll realize the magnitude of the moment as his college baseball career comes down to its final days.

The brotherhood that has come with being on the road for the better part of the last month during this magical run.

The time away from the field, in the hotel and on the bus. It’s those little moments that Gambill will carry with him as he heads into Saturday night’s first game of the MCW Championship Series.

“It’s a dream being here with the guys. I said it yesterday, we would not rather be anywhere else. This team, at this moment, together—we’ve been on the road for like a month, which has been so fun. People don’t get to see how much bonding time we get at the hotels, practices, lifts. We just love being around each other, and we just love being here,” Gambill told reporters on Thursday.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON CAROLINA

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Scott Forbes squad is great. The Tar Heels have won 53 games this season, making its way through the left side of the bracket in Omaha just as easily as Oklahoma did on the right side.

There’s a bit of familiarity there as well. The Tar Heels ended Oklahoma’s season last year in the Chapel Hill Regional.

“Great team, great pitching staff, they can really hit. We’re going to have to come out ready to play. They’re obviously one of the last two teams standing, so they’re going to be really, really good. We’re just excited to put our best up against their best,” Gambill said.

Jason DeCaro will match Cord Rager in the series opener on Saturday. The junior right hander threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in a Super Regional win over USC. He posted 6.2 innings in a Tar Heels win over Ole Miss to open the Heels’ festivities here in Omaha.

“I mean, they can run, they hit with power, they can pitch, really athletic — probably one of the most athletic teams we’ve played. They can do a lot of things on the field, there’s no doubt about that,” Johnson said. “They’re well-coached. I’ve known Scott Forbes for a long, long time, and Scott Jackson, the first base coach — he was actually at Liberty as a head coach when we played them in Florida in the regional. They’re going to be a good team. It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to go out and see if we can continue to do what we do.”