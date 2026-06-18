OU baseball advances to MCWS championship series, takes out Georgia

Take your pick for what is the best part of the OU baseball story right now. And especially Wednesday with the hitting (Dasan Harris), pitching (Nick Wesloski) – it’s all of it.

And it has taken every part of this OU machine to put the Sooners in position to play for the biggest prize in college baseball.

OU did it one time at Charles Schwab Field and has eliminated No. 3 Georgia, 11-4, on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb.

The Sooners improbable run has taken them to the championship series where they will face North Carolina in the best-of-three, beginning Saturday night.

Neither OU nor UNC needed the ‘if game’ and both will have the full two days off before they meet up.

But what might stand out more than anything else for right now for the boys from Norman? Mentality. When OU has gotten punched this postseason, the Sooners have roared back. Roared back and then some.

You weren’t about to beat UGA for the second time in three nights without a fight. And it came in the sixth inning.

With OU up 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Dawgs mounted their charge. Freshman pitcher Nick Wesloski was brilliant, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing one earned run with two walks and four strikeouts.

Wesloski left in the sixth with two runners on and the 5-1 edge. OU head coach Skip Johnson went to LJ Mercurius and things got interesting fast.

An error loaded the bases, and then Mercurius issued back-to-back RBI walks before inducing a groundout to end the threat.

Feeling the pressure, and the Sooners were up to the task. Jaxon Willits, who had struck out his first three times, laced an RBI double down the right field line with two outs in the seventh.

OU fans could breathe again, and Mercurius went to work. He didn’t blink the rest of the way and threw the final 3.1 innings.

Johnson rolled with a freshman starting pitcher for the third straight game at the CWS. And Wesloski delivered. Scoreless through the first two innings, the power barrage began for the Sooners in the third and never let up.

Your unexpected hero vs. UGA? Harris. The seven-hole hitter had a night he will never forget against the Bulldogs.

He hit a two-run home run in the fourth to give the Sooners a 4-0 edge. Harris drove in another run with a groundout in the sixth.

Then in the eighth? Harris punctuated the run this OU team has been on. He crushed a two-run bomb to make it 8-3, and the celebration was on.

But the celebration wasn’t over. Jason Walk, who got the party started with a solo shot in the second, demolished another in the eighth.

Trey Gambill hit one of his own in the fourth, before Harris went yard the first time. Gambill then added a two-run double in the ninth.

Add it all up? And OU hit five round-trippers to give them 26 in the NCAA Tournament. The postseason school record was 22 in that magical 2022 run.

OU last won the MCWS in 1994 and is gunning for its third championship.

Game 1 vs. UNC is 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game 2 is 1:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC. If there is a Game 3 for the championship, it will be 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN.