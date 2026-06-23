OU baseball: Magical Run Completed

OU baseball head coach Skip Johnson walked around an empty concourse at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark looking for an exit to the streets of Oklahoma City.

His team was reeling following a series-opening loss to Tennessee in the final regular season series of the year, despite posting a season-high 17 hits. They made four outs on the base paths. And losses were starting to pile up on the backend of a season that seemingly just needed to find its end.

“Skip, do you want a ride back to the hotel? We can get you a car,” a member of the Sooners communications team said.

“No, I’ll walk. I deserve the criticism,” Johnson said. And off he went into the dead of night. In full uniform, Johnson made the multiple-block walk back to the team hotel through the heart of the Bricktown District in Oklahoma City.

Just about a month later, it’s Johnson’s Sooners that are left as the last team standing in Omaha.

They, too, hit the streets of Omaha. Though this time there wasn’t any criticism. Just praise – and well-deserved praise at that after winning the school’s third national title.

“But the last month was probably — it’s like LJ (Mercurius) just said a minute ago, it was really a God thing. I mean, there’s a lot of people out there praying for us,” said Johnson following the 13-2 victory against North Carolina to earn the title. “Every day I get texts about, hey, man, we’re praying for you guys. It’s really a God thing. It really is. And it’s amazing.

“It was amazing how they came together and started caring a lot about each other. A lot of times we as coaches sit there and talk about, hey, you don’t know who is going to get the biggest hit, you don’t know who is going to make the biggest play or throw the last pitch of the game or whatever. But it’s just about being selfless.”

Oklahoma accomplished the unthinkable

There was a joke around the Bluecollar Boardroom for the last few weeks that this team probably didn’t even understand or couldn’t comprehend what they were doing. Too soon. Too in the moment.

But maybe it’s us – the media – that don’t understand what this improbable national championship means.

It’s one of – if not THE – toughest road(s) any team has ever taken to reach the pinnacle of the sport. In the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma beat national seeds No. 2 Georgia Tech twice, No. 3 Georgia twice, No. 5 North Carolina twice, No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Kansas twice.

“But everybody talks about us — they got on a big run. I’m telling you, they got really confident, and they cared a lot about each other. They didn’t want to give in. And that was what was incredible. They never gave in, and they were selfless for that,” Johnson said.

The fourth inning in Atlanta will forever be a starting point when talking about this magical Sooners season. After trailing Georgia Tech 8-2 with its season on the line, Oklahoma outscored its opponents 90-28. NINETY TO TWENTY-EIGHT.

“Jaxon Willits, getting the MVP, was really fitting, because he’s one of our hardest workers, and he’s our best leader. When you have with one of its best leaders being your hardest workers, and then he does that, I don’t have to say much. That’s called attitude. And that’s really what it’s about, having a great attitude,” Johnson said.

Willits named Most Outstanding Player at CWS

Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2026 NCAA College World Series. In six games, Willited batted .500 with seven RBI, five doubles, a home run, two walks and six runs scored.

With Dad, Reggie, in the dugout, infant daughter Gracee in the stands, Willits showed up in the moments that mattered the most on this – let’s call it – extended Father’s Day weekend.

“I’m not really sure how you put all that into words,” Willits said. “But I was — I’m just trying to soak it all in now. Looking back on it, it’s something I’ll never forget, to be able to do it here with my dad, with everybody that we have on this squad. I mean, it was a special group of guys. We were a close group of guys.

“And to be able to go out there and to have success we have is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. And I’m just going to look back on the last couple of weeks and just remember these memories forever.”

After collecting three hits on Monday, Willits 13 hits in the College World Series is the most ever by a Sooner in Omaha.

Branch’s moment and the exclamation point

It doesn’t get much more storybook than Kyle Branch’s Monday night in Omaha.

From the 9-hole, Branch went 3-for-4 with six RBIs. He drove in the Sooners first run of the game with a two-out, two-run single in the second and followed up with a three-run homer in the eighth that gave even the most casual observer chills.

“It was a big moment for me for our team because we were up big, and I was just competing. It was a two-strike approach. Skip’s been telling me to hit and run the past couple days. And that’s really all I was thinking about, but got a pitch up and then just continued to play hard and play pitch to pitch,” Branch said following his career night, doubling his previous career-high of three RBI in a single game.

It ain’t always been easy for the sophomore second baseman, particularly at the plate. All four of Branch’s hits in the College World Series produced runs.

“He’s an unbelievable kid. He works extremely hard. And he scuffled a little bit this year. But guys with the right attitude come up in the best moments of the game,” Johnson said. “That’s what baseball does. If you keep persevering through it, you come up with the right attitude, and the game will pay you back.

“I don’t know what it is about the game. It’s the spirit of the game. It protects those guys who continue to work at it and attack it, and it exploits the guys that are afraid of it and they’re timid.”

Mercurius dominant out of bullpen

LJ Mercurius picked up the win in the Sooners national title win, throwing 5.2 innings with five strikeouts and just three hits allowed. That might be one of those sneaky trivia questions in years to come.

What won’t be disputed is how well Mercurius adapted himself to coming out of the bullpen by season’s end.

Mercurius wiggled out of a first and third, one out in third with a strike out of Erik Paulsen and a pop out behind home plate.

“I think when I was coming into the game, the mindset was always the same. Take my deep breath, finish my breath and just execute a pitch. And I knew if I did that, we’ll be able to get out of the inning,” Mercurius said. “But really, I think the biggest thing coming out of that bullpen is Skip’s a genius, I listen to Skip and whatever Skip says, I’m going to do. Simple as that.”

And maybe it is as simple as that.

Oklahoma ends the season atop the college baseball world.