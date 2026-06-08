OU baseball beats Kansas to advance to College World Series in Omaha

OU baseball is going back to Omaha, Nebraska, for the 12th time in program history.

After they beat Kansas 8-1 in Game 1 of the series, the Sooners beat Kansas 13-2 on Monday in Game 2 of a best-of-three series in Super Regionals, sending them to the College World Series. Game 2 started on Sunday, but was delayed in the third inning due to weather.

OU stayed hot in Game 2, scoring one in the first, six in the second and one more in the third to take an 8-1 lead before the weather delay. The Sooners added four more in the sixth, taking a commanding 12-1 lead for the final nine outs. A solo homer from Kansas in the eighth and a solo homer from Trey Gambill were the final runs of the game.

For the second time since in five years, OU baseball is heading to Omaha. #Sooners win 13-2 on Monday, sweeping its way through the Lawrence Super Regional and outscoring the Hawks 21-3.



Hello, Bluecollar Boardroom. pic.twitter.com/kUoDb29Br2 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 8, 2026

Oklahoma received big performances from Deiten Lachance and Dasan Harris on Monday. Lachance had two hits and four RBIs, including a home run, while Harris had two hits, three RBIs and a home run. Lachance and Harris both hit two-run home runs in the sixth to extend the lead.

Camden Johnson, Brendan Brock, Kyle Branch, Trey Gambill and Dayton Tockey each had an RBI in Game 2. Tockey has now hit six home runs in nine games, continuing his hot streak to end the season.

The OU offense has been red hot this postseason. It hit seven home runs in the super regional and totaled 21 runs in just two games. That’s now 35 home runs in the last 13 games.

Oklahoma’s pitching was equally as good, allowing only eight hits and three runs against Kansas. Freshman Xander Mercurius pitched the first three innings on Sunday and the fourth inning on Monday. He allowed three hits, one run and totaled six strikeouts. Mercurius was replaced by redshirt junior LHP Nate Smithburg, who had his longest outing of the season. He went 3.2 innings and allowed just one hit, one walk and one run with two strikeouts. Senior RHP Jackson Cleveland finished the job in the ninth.

OU now heads to Omaha as one of the hottest teams in college baseball. The Sooners are hoping to stay hot as they face Alabama at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.