OU baseball beats UTA, 6-1, conference play awaits

OU baseball bore the chilly, windy elements of a mid-March afternoon to beat UT-Arlington, 6-1, on Wednesday at Kimrey Family Stadium in its final tune up before the beginning of Southeastern Conference play.

Brendan Brock led the Sooners offensively from the leadoff position, going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Camden Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Deiten Lachance knocked in a run as well.

Mason Bixby picked up the victory, tossing a pair of scoreless innings and striking out five. Michael Catalano and Isaac Williams each threw two frames. Nate Smithburg and Trent Collier worked an inning apiece.

“Today is a tough day to play. The wind blowing in. It’s cold. Yesterday it was 80 degrees. It was just a tough day to play. I thought they came out with some energy, especially when (Jason) Walk stole home. It kind of turned the tables,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson.

WALK SHOWING SIGNS OF LIFE

There’s no way around it. It’s been a rough first month of the season for Jason Walk offensively. Finally on Wednesday, there were signs of life. After starting the season hitting just .162, Walk found himself on base three times. He scored all three times.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that if Walk is getting on base, good things will come. His speed is different. His speed brings the #chaous to Reggie Willits’ lineup.

“There’s no doubt. They’ve been working at it. That’s how the game is. Sometimes it’s fair. Sometimes it doesn’t care how you feel. To keep grinding at it and finally it paid off today. Jason got us kind of going when he stole home. That kind of got us going a little bit. Which is really good too see,” said Johnson.

Case in point as it was Walk who extended the Sooners in the second by drawing a two-out walk. He stole second and raced into third following a Camden Johnson double. Then he stole home to get Oklahoma on the board, tying the game at one.

Two innings later, it was Walk – again– with a two out single. Again, he swiped second. Brock and Johnson followed with RBI singles to give the Sooners a 3-1 lead after four.

Getting him on base is a key for this offense, along with a number of other players that can swipe bases.

“There’s no doubt. When you put those guys on base with their speed and where we can steal bases, stuff like that, it really puts pressure on the pitchers. You get better pitches to hit and stuff like that,” said Johnson.

Walk stole three bags Wednesday. The Sooners stole seven as a team.

BROCK SETS THE TABLE QUITE WELL

Brendan Brock has produced offensively since he arrived. Whether it be as the Sooners designated hitter, in the outfield or behind the dish, where he started Wednesday, Brock’s name has been a constant in the Oklahoma lineup.

With three runs batted in on Wednesday, Brock has now drove in a team-leading 21 RBIs through the Sooners first 17 games of the season.

So far so good in his first journey through Division I baseball.

“Really proud to be here. Glad the coaches saw something in me. I love it here. Proud of these guys,” Brock said. “I love these dudes. It’s been a great fit. It’s nice. I always prepare to be in the lineup everyday. And if not? I’m just here to cheer on my teammates.”

A unique addition to the Sooners program this season is Brock. He led off the Sooners lineup Wednesday. Also displayed his arm from behind the plate throwing out a leadoff single at second in the third.

“We’re just trying to switch it out because (Walk) was struggling so much. Brock has had a good year. He can really run too. He’s really athletic. He can also run a ball out of the yard at any moment,” said Johnson.

Brock has hit a team-leading four home runs this season.

NEXT UP

No. 9 Oklahoma (15-2) opens conference play this weekend, hosting No. 22 Texas A&M in a three-game series at Kimrey Family Stadium, starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.