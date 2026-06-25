OU baseball: The final act - A celebration fit for champions

It was a celebration fit for a champion Wednesday night with over 5,000 Sooners fans crammed into Kimrey Family Stadium for a final send-off for college baseball’s 2026 national champions. A sentence that is – still! — almost too surreal to write.

Wednesday night stood as a final act before the curtains closed on OU baseball’s month-long quest that took the program from doubted and (sorta) broken to actual Sooners legends.

A team that went from losing its final four regular season conference series to college baseball’s eternal glory, in a way, is what dreams are made of.

“If I could go back a month I would — winning is fun, but the journey to get there is way more fun. Grinding with the guys when nobody believes in you and feeling like it’s us against the world is something you’ll never forget,” Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits said following the Sooners celebration.

Awesome moment between Reggie and Jaxon Willits. Willits named the Most Outstanding Player in Omaha, batting .500 (13 of 26) with seven RBI, five(!) doubles, a home run, two walks and six runs scored. pic.twitter.com/W9KLaj0fCQ — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 23, 2026

Of course it’s Willits that would play a lead role in the made for movie script. He closed the Sooners title run, taking home Most Outstanding Player honors at the CWS, batting .500 in Omaha with seven RBI, five (!) doubles, a home run, two walks and six runs scored.

THE NAMES WILL GO DOWN IN SOONERS LORE FOREVER

Willits, along with his teammates and coaches, will be remembered in not just OU baseball circles but Oklahoma athletics history – forever.

One by one each player was introduced on Wednesday night. Some cheers louder than others but the constant? Damn, there’s a lot of contributors that went into winning *this* national title.

There’s the freshmen pitching staff of Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski. Hello, world, moments each time they stood on the bump with each game being the ‘biggest.’ The trio ended the season making the final eight starts on the mound for the national champions.

The duo of Jaxon Willits and Kyle Branch up the middle. The latter became something of a cult hero following his six RBI effort in Monday night’s clincher, adding an eighth inning three run home run that seemed like a scene out of one of those badass 90s baseball movies.

“It’s like a fever dream. I’m just floating around. It’s been so cool to see this place packed — I heard a number like 7,000. Maybe when they hosted the regional it was like that, but I’ve never seen it that full. For them to come out like that was really cool. The ovation was overwhelming; I didn’t know they were that excited. It meant the world to me to know they have my back,” Branch said.

TRUE DEFINITION OF A TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Tock-Off in Atlanta. Jason Walk ended the season on a 15-game hitting streak. Dasan Harris’ career-defining NCAA Tournament. Camden Johnson moonlighting as Brooks Robinson at third. Brendan Brock’s consistency that skyrocketed his name up draft boards. And, of course, the Big Maple.

SoonerScoop.com asked Willits after Wednesday night’s celebration, if it dawned on him his name alongside some of his teammates will go down in Sooners lore forever.

“I haven’t fully soaked it in, but seeing guys like Cade Horton, Kendall Pettis, and Peyton Graham become folk heroes around here — to be mentioned with them and remembered similarly is pretty incredible,” Willits said.

AND OF COURSE THERE’S SKIP JOHNSON

For the first time we saw a glimpse of it. Even the head coach Skip Johnson got emotional talking about it Wednesday night. Perhaps the reality of the situation is starting to creep in.

After 32 years, he’s a national championship winning coach. Perhaps it’s sheer coincidence but there’s something beautiful in that it took Johnson 32 years in the coaching world to find the winner’s circle in Omaha along with a Sooners program that added its first baseball title in – you guessed it – 32 years.

The perfect marriage.

“I think it sank in a little bit today when I was hugging the players as they were walking up. I hadn’t seen them and I got kind of teary-eyed — I thought, man, we just won the national championship. Those dudes are walking up. It was so cool and so real,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said.

There’s 22 laces on the logo that now rests on the centerfield wall at Kimrey Family Stadium. It represents the 2022 Sooners squad that fell short in the CWS Championship Series. A starting point that this 2026 squad finished.

And while it was unexpected, there’s something about the journey that ended with a dogpile in Omaha that makes this one as sweeter than the corn you find in the fields of Nebraska.

Trey Gambill said it best.

They got hit in the face and liked it. They loved the taste of blood.