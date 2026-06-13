OU baseball crushes Alabama in opening round of College World Series
OMAHA, Neb. — OU is advancing in the College World Series after a dominating 9-0 win over Alabama in the first round on Saturday. It was Oklahoma’s first shutout in Omaha in 51 years and third in program history.
The Sooners started the game where they left off, taking an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after a Trey Gambill double. That hit extended Gambill’s hitting streak to 10 games. They added another run in the third with Jason Walk scoring on a double play.
Deiten LaChance broke the game open in the sixth, hitting a two-run home run, giving OU a commanding 5-0 lead. LaChance’s home run was Oklahoma’s 19th of the NCAA Tournament.
OU exploded for four runs in the eighth. Jaxon Willits had an RBI single that scored Walk. Brendan Brock tacked on another, with a double that scored LaChance. And Dasan Harris scored Willits and Brock on a single to make it 9-0 and slam the door shut on the Crimson Tide.
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On the mound, freshman LHP Cord Rager was phenomenal. Rager pitched a career-high seven innings, throwing 88 pitches with eight strikeouts, allowing only three hits. His eight strikeouts tied a career-high. He did not walk a single batter.
Junior RHP LJ Mercurius started the eighth out of the bullpen. Mercurius allowed two hits, but shut down Alabama in the final two innings.
OU now advances to the winner’s bracket and will face the winner of the Texas-Georgia game on Monday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.