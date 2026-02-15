OU baseball delivers a Bedlam beatdown, 10-1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Act two might’ve been better than the first for OU baseball.

Oklahoma starter L.J. Mercurius tied his career high with 12 strikeouts in 5.1 innings on Saturday in his Sooners debut. Trey Gambill and Brendan Brock each collected three hits a piece. Jaxon Willits went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and added a pair of spectacular plays defensively en route to a 10-1 Bedlam beatdown Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington against Oklahoma State.

A dominant start for the Sooners on the mound and at the plate through the first two games of the season. Oklahoma will close out the Shriners Children’s College Showdown on Sunday when they take on No. 10 TCU at 6 p.m.

MASTERFUL MERCURIUS

It was going to take a lot for L.J. Mercurius to match what Sooners opening starter Cam Johnson accomplished on Friday.

Then the strikeouts started to rack up. He finished his Sooners debut tying his career high with 12 strikeouts in 5.1 innings. An impressive beginning that his head coach feels will only get better in time.

“He kind of reminds me of Chris Archer a little bit who was with Tampa Bay,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, following the impressive debut. Can really locate a fastball and his secondary is going to get better and better.

“I think it’s just growing up and maturing. Getting somewhere comfortable. Not that Las Vegas was any worse than us but I just think he needed a change. We got him in and started loving on him. Teaching him how to repeat his delivery and we’ve watched him grow. I think his days in front of him are even better because he’s going to continue to get better as he continues to get stronger.”

After being given a 2-0 lead thanks in part to a Willits two-run single in the first, Mercurius wiggled out of jam in the second with a trio of punch outs. It set the tone for the rest of his afternoon.

“The biggest thing is at UNLV we didn’t really work on my mental game and that’s a staple here. Baseball is really kind of getting used to taking breaths, visualizing pitches and getting to the next pitch. Today all I was focused on was breathing and getting to the next pitch,” said Mercurius following his first Sooners win.

Oklahoma pitching staff (LJ Mercurius, Michael Catalano & Reid Hensley) combined to strike out 17 Oklahoma State batters on Saturday. Spicy.

SOONERS OFFENSE FEELS ALIVE

For the second consecutive day, Oklahoma scored 10 runs on Saturday.

Unlike in its opener, a lot of the Sooners offensive production came from the bottom of its lineup Saturday.

Brendan Brock, Trey Gambill, Dayton Tockey and Kyle Branch combined to go 8-for-14 with six RBIs. It was left fielder Trey Gambill’s three-run home run in the fifth that broke the game open, capping a four-run frame after the Pokes had cut into a 4-0 deficit with a run.

An offensive explosion of sorts for Gambill who now has two home runs on the season after hitting just four all last year.

“I think up and down our lineup you can look and find guys that not only have power but they are just great competitors in the box. So the pitcher is going to get tired and I’ve been fortunate enough to be at the back end of the lineup and get some good pitches to hit,” said Gambill.

WILLITS HOT START

Perhaps lost in the butt kickin’ on Saturday at Globe Life Field has been the quiet yet solid start for Willits. Willits drove in the Sooners first two runs in the first inning on Saturday. He finished the day going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, adding an RBI single in the fifth.

But it was his defense in the seventh inning that had Johnson glowing.

“I thought Jaxon Willits had the best day out of everybody. The double play he made was incredible. The big hit on a quality at-bat. He had another RBI. I thought his day was probably just as good as LJ’s when you go back and look at it. That double play could have flipped the game. They’re really offensive. They can score runs in bunches. I’ve watched them do that before,” said Johnson.

NEXT UP

Oklahoma closes out the Shriners Children’s College Showdown on Sunday against No. 10 TCU. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Globe Life Field. True freshman Cord Rager will make his collegiate debut against one of the better lineups in the country.