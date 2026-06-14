OU baseball: Cord Rager, Deiten Lachance carry Sooners to CWS win vs. Alabama

OMAHA, Neb. — It was a big spot for OU pitcher Cord Rager.

The Maypearl, Texas, native has become something of a story for the Oklahoma baseball team on this current run to Omaha and Saturday’s start was no different. Each time Rager has taken the mound, it represents the biggest outing of his young career in the Crimson and Cream.

Some three-and-a-half hours after his start began, Rager let out a scream and a fist pump as he trounced to the Sooners dugout. His day was coming to an end. But what a start. What a moment.

A new career-high seven innings, tying his career-mark with eight strikeouts, allowing just three hits and no runs. It’s the kind of start one dreams about when you sign up to play college baseball.

It was thorough in a dominant 9-0 victory for OU. Not once did Alabama send more than four hitters to the plate in an inning. It was dominant. John Lemm’s fifth-inning single stood as the Tide’s first hit of the game.

“I just tried to tell myself, it’s like any other game. And I just worked the process. Everything else just kind of fades away. So I had tunnel focus,” said Rager, after yet another dominant postseason start. “Just get the leadoff guy out. I watched the other games. Saw guys who were kind of letting the environment get the best of them. I just tried to stay calm, get strike one, get leadoff outs. And that’s the process for me.”

When Rager toed the mound in the first on Saturday, he did so with a two run lead. Thanks in part to Trey Gambill’s two-out, two-run double in the first.

RAGER LOCKED IN AND DOMINANT

If the biggest hurdle for Skip Johnson and Co. was getting his freshman lefty comfortable? Consider that hurdle to be cleared, being that he’s a much more mature pitcher on the back end of his freshman season.

“Just being able to mix my pitches better,” Rager said. “Don’t fall into rhythms and patterns is kind of what I’ve learned a lot because I used to just go up there and throw heaters and not mix anything up. And I would get — I got ambushed by some teams, those good teams that can really hit.”

The first adversity came in the fifth. Lemm singled to center. Eric Hines followed with a base hit to left. In a 3-0 game at the time, Alabama was playing to just get a tally on the board. A credit to how good Rager had been in the four previous frames.

After Brennan Holt was unable to lay down a sacrifice bunt, he rolled over a ball to Dayton Tockey that ended in a double play. One pitch later Rager was out of the inning.

“Cord was good today, just really good. We just really struggled getting on time with his heater. Knew how good the fastball was, the extension is really good on it, so 95, 96 plays even firmer. We just couldn’t quite get on time today. Felt like we weren’t consistently on time,” Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said.

HOBBLED LACHANCE DELIVERED, AGAIN

Speaking of storybook kind of days. How about Deiten Lachance? SoonerScoop.com’s George Stoia caught up with the Lachance family who made its way in from Canada.

It seems as if there aren’t too many ballparks that can hold The Big Maple these days. His sixth inning two-run home run extended the Sooners lead to 5-0. It was a sight to see as Lachance hobbled around the bases after rolling his ankle in the top of the first. Think Kirk Gibson 1988.

Another punch landed by the Oklahoma bats during this run that is starting to feel – well – special. It’s certainly real.

“I tripped at second early in the game. My ankle is fine. I’m 100 percent. I’ll be fine to keep playing. There’s no problem right there,” Lachance said with a smile following a 2-for-4 afternoon in which he scored three times. “He gave me a good pitch and I hit it out. I took my time around the base. There’s no timer around there. That’s what it is. I’m an aggressive hitter. If you give me something to hit, I’m going to hit it out or at least hit it hard. It was awesome. At least we won today. I’m just trying to help the team win.”

LACHANCE DOING MORE THAN JUST HELPING HIS TEAM WIN

That we know. The smooth sixth inning stroke left the bat at 110 miles per hour. His team-leading 16th moonball since April 9 and fourth in the last five games for the Sooners that have now hit 39 home runs in their last 14 games — 19 of which have come over the last three weeks in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re really playing like we want to play as long as we can together,” Lachance said. “So I think that just changes the way we attack the game. And all the guys in the box, if you’re a head coach on the other side, you’ve got to be scared of nine guys. I mean, everybody can do everything.”

Eight of Oklahoma’s nine hitters logged a hit on Saturday. It’s the seventh consecutive game the Sooners have logged double digit hits in a game.

NEXT UP

Oklahoma advances into a winner’s bracket showdown versus the Texas/Georgia winner on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.