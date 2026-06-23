OU baseball earns MCWS national championship, first title since 1994

The improbable run for OU baseball is complete – the Sooners are the Men’s College World Series national champions.

That’s not a typo, not an incorrect statement. The Sooners finished the job and did it emphatically.

OU earned the crown by taking down No. 5 North Carolina with a 13-2 thumping on Monday night in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the MCWS Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

It is OU’s first baseball title since 1994 and its third overall.

It took nine innings Monday, but the one to circle was the fourth. OU entered the frame with a 3-1 advantage. By the time the top half was said and done? The Sooners were up five runs and had chased out UNC’s best two available pitchers.

Initially, OU just had to stay patient in the fourth. After a leadoff out, the Sooners didn’t have to swing the bat. A couple of walks led to UNC taking out Walker McDuffie.

In came Caden Glauber, the freshman who was a star in Game 2. Five scoreless innings Sunday, but Monday was another story. Before he could even throw his initial offering, a pitch clock violation seemed to mess with his head.

Glauber walked two more, giving OU a 4-1 lead. Eventually, it’s going to lead to the big hit. And OU could not ask for a better hitter up at the plate than Jaxon Willits.

Already 2-for-2 at that juncture, Willits busted the game open with a two-run single to right field.

The celebration was on from that point forward.

Dayton Tockey hit a solo home run in the fifth, and then Kyle Branch added a two-run single in the sixth to make it 9-1. The hit parade was on, as OU scored at least one run from the second inning through the sixth frame.

Dasan Harris added an RBI single in the eighth. And Branch put the exclamation mark with a three-run bomb later in the frame to make it 13-2. Branch drove in six runs Monday from the nine-hole spot… yep.

A key to this month-long heater had been OU jumping out early. The Sooners did that again Monday, putting up two in the second. Branch had an RBI single, and OU scored another on a wild pitch.

Then the defense got involved. The Tar Heels had runners on first and second with two outs. A base hit appeared it was going to score a run, but Harris had, arguably, the biggest play of the night. It set the tone and showed how locked in OU was.

Harris, on a bloop single, opted to not throw it home. Instead, he fired a rocket to third base to throw out the runner and before UNC could cross home plate. Instead of a 2-1 game going into the third, it remained 2-0.

Harris had another spectacular play, making a diving grab on the warning track in the bottom of the sixth.

OU head coach Skip Johnson did not need freshman pitcher Nick Wesloski to throw 100 pitches or go seven innings. Wesloski went 2.1 innings before running into trouble and giving up a run. Johnson went to LJ Mercurius in that spot.

Runners on first and third with one out and Mercurius earned a strikeout and a pop up. Threat over, 3-1, and the Sooners took control in the fourth.

Mercurius, who at one time was a starter, was in a groove Monday.

Mercurius threw 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and one run with five strikeouts. Jackson Cleveland, fittingly, came in for the final three outs.

OU was one of the final No. 2 seeds for the NCAA Tournament. A path that meant having to go No. 2 overall Georgia Tech in the regionals and No. 15 Kansas in the Super Regional.

OU went 11-2 in this ridiculous run to remember and finishes the season 43-23. And it is, crazy enough, the last team standing.