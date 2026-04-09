OU baseball embarks on important stretch at Vanderbilt

It feels like this is the so-called fork in the road moment of a season for OU baseball.

No. 16 Oklahoma (22-10, 5-7) heads to Nashville this weekend against Vanderbilt at something of a turning point in the season. There’s two paths:

Path A: Take two of three or sweep, get back into something of a log-jam in the middle of the pack, keeping hopes of hosting a Regional alive

Path B: Lose the series or get swept, start looking at Regional sites away from Norman.

Of course, this is a life and death matter.

Oklahoma finds itself in good standing to make the NCAA Tournament and that kind of stuff. The Sooners are sporting a Top 20 RPI and ranking as high as No. 13 in the polls.

As of now, this shouldn’t be a concern. But after dropping its last two conference series frustratingly in Austin and even more so last weekend against Alabama, there’s mounting evidence that points to Oklahoma in need of turning the corner.

“No doubt about that. I mean, every game is important, so you can’t take any game lightly, not that we do. But yeah, we got to get back on track, and we got to get back to winning. Or we’ll be sitting at home,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson Thursday morning during his weekly appearance on The Franchise Morning Show.

GO TIME FOR SOONERS

For a struggling offense, particularly with runners in scoring position, Monday night’s win against Dallas Baptist was a step in the right direction. Brendan Brock collected three hits, including back-to-back home runs with Nolan Stevens in the third. Deiten Lachance, Trey Gambill and Drew Dickerson each recorded multiple hits.

It was just the third time in the last 12 games Oklahoma recorded double-digit hits, including a season-highs with eight extra base hits with six doubles.

Simply put: For Oklahoma to reach its ceiling, there has to be other bats that produce other than Jaxon Willits and his team-leading .320 average.

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, that’s basic offense. You got to be able to move the guys over, either steal or bunt,” Johnson said. “You got to score them. I mean, you have to score them when they’re in less than two outs, and, you know, second and third, less than two outs, you have to score them, and you gotta really focus on doing that.

“And these young men that we’re coaching today, they lose focus and they lose confidence really fast, and it’s just what it is, is what it is.”

GETTING LJ ON TRACK IN OPENERS

Make no mistake about it. It might not matter what the offense can or can not do if Oklahoma can’t figure out its tumultuous starts to series openers.

Last week it was the Crimson Tide that opened the weekend with an eight-spot in the second inning, chasing LJ Mercurius after just 1.1 innings. After looking like one of the best pitchers in the country, Mercurius has been anything but that in conference play, allowing 22 runs in 13.1 innings (four starts).

“I think just being himself. I thought his presence wasn’t like his presence the last two outings. And you can lose confidence like that. We fixed a little mechanical thing,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if that’s it or not. I know his command wasn’t as good.



“Just be himself, the best version of himself. We can run somebody else out there, but I don’t think it’s going to be any different. I just hope that he’s himself and attacks hitters, and we’ll go as far as we can for as long as we can.”

The antithesis of Oklahoma’s series opener is Cameron Johnson. He appears to be back on track over his last two starts going a combined 11.1 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs and 16 strikeouts to *just* six walks.

“That’s why they call you a coach. You’re helping those guys do something and get them through something, and instead of keep spiraling down, they fix it. And that’s why they call us coach. And I really believe that in my heart, and that’s really why I’m in it. I mean, I love that side of it as much as anything,” said Johnson.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Thursday (6 p.m. – SECN) – RHP LJ Mercurius vs. RHP Connor Fennell

Friday (6 – SECN+) – LHP Cameron Johnson vs. TBA

Saturday (1 – SECN+) – TBA vs. RHP Wyatt Nadeau