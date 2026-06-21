OU baseball falls to North Carolina in Game 2 of MCWS; Game 3 on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — OU and North Carolina will play a winner-take-all Game 3 after the Tar Heels beat the Sooners 6-2 on Sunday.

Oklahoma jumped on North Carolina early, scoring two in the bottom of the first courtesy of Jason Walk scoring on an error and Camden Johnson scoring on an RBI double from Jaxon Willits. But North Carolina came roaring back, scoring three in the third and another in the fifth, chasing OU freshman RHP Xander Mercurius in the top of the fifth. The Tar Heels scored two more in the seventh on a two-run home run, extending their lead to 6-2.

Mercurius got the start for the Sooners and was fantastic in the first two innings. He struck out six of North Carolina’s first seven batters. He struggled in the third, in which he threw 53 pitches — the most in an inning by any pitcher this postseason. Mercurius finished, allowing five hits, four runs and totaling eight strikeouts.

OU relied on its bullpen the rest of the way, going to Jason Bodin, Nate Smithburh, Mason Bixby, Jaden Barfield, Reid Hensley and Trent Collier. On the North Carolina side, starting pitcher Ryan Lynch left the game with an injury in the fifth and was replaced by Caden Glauber, who shut the Sooners down. Glauber finished with 65 pitches, striking out eight OU batters. He held Oklahoma to just one hit in five innings.

Game 3 between OU and North Carolina will be played Monday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The winner will be the 2026 college baseball national champion.