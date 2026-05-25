OU baseball headed to Atlanta Regional, at No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech
It might be with a considerable limp, but OU baseball is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season under Skip Johnson. And for the seventh time in nine seasons, Oklahoma is headed to ACC territory, selected as a No. 2 seed in the Atlanta Regional.
The Sooners (32-21) will open the Atlanta Regional against No. 3 seed Citadel on Friday at 4 p.m. Host and No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech is matched against No. 4 seed Illinois-Chicago to make out the four-team regional and will play the opening game of the regional.
It will be the sixth Regional appearance under Johnson despite a recent skid in which Oklahoma lost its last four conference series of the year and one-and-done showing in Hoover at the SEC Tournament.
PITCHING HOLDS THE KEY
Make no mistake about it. Oklahoma’s postseason fate will rely largely on if the Sooners can change their fortunes on the mound.
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A look at everything headlining SEC spring meetings
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During a forgettable month of May, in which the Sooners lost seven of its final 10 games, the Sooners pitching staff allowed nine runs or more in eight consecutive games.
When starting pitching hasn’t dug a hole, it’s been the backend of the Sooners bullpen that has been unreliable. When not issuing free passes, OU hasn’t been able to keep the ball in the ballpark. Problematic, eh?
The good news? A full reset ahead after a one-and-done exit in Hoover could perhaps be a good thing. Hell, can it get any worse?