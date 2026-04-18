OU baseball hits four home runs, takes series opener, 9-6

OU baseball tied its season high with four home runs on Friday night at Kimrey Family Stadium, taking the series opener from Missouri 9-6.

Jason Walk, Camden Johnson, Trey Gambill and Dasan Harris each homered. Walk, Johnson and Harris each logged multi-hit performances in the series opener.

Sooners starter LJ Mercurius went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out nine.

SOONERS SET THE TONE EARLY

Oklahoma gave Mercurius run support early Friday night. Camden Johnson opened the second inning with a double and scored on a Deiten LaChance RBI single. Jason Walk and Jaxon Willits followed with run-scoring singles with two outs.

After Missouri’s Jase Woita cut the lead to three with a solo shot in the fourth, Oklahoma answered right back in the bottom half on Dasan Harris’ first home run of the season.

“I saw a fastball and put my best swing on it and let the wind take care of the rest,” said Harris, finishing the day with two hits and scoring three runs. “Honestly it’s not that tough when you put in the work. Day in and day out. When the time comes, you’re ready for it.”

And Harris was ready for his opportunity again three innings later when he opened the the seventh with a triple to right field. Jason Walk followed with a two-run shot to left. Trey Gambill homered one batter later. Camden Johnson tagged a solo shot one batter after that, allowing Sooners fans a chance to breathe, extending the OU lead to 9-3.

MERCURIUS SHARP, BULLPEN SHUTS IT DOWN

Oklahoma starter LJ Mercurius followed his career-high 13 strikeout performance last week in Nashville with another solid outing, striking out nine Tigers over six innings.

After Blaize Ward’s fifth inning two run shot cut the OU lead to 5-3, Mercurius closed his final frame facing the minimum in the sixth.

“I thought he was really good. He competed really well. He had another learning lesson when it was 5-1. They get three runs and we were going to pull him. He comes to me and wanted another inning,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson.

Another inning that Johnson afforded to his Friday night starter and it paid off with Mercurius turning the tide and serving the momentum back into the home dugout.

“His stuff was still good. I thought maybe they had figured him out a little bit. That happens. I thought he was really good.”

Xander Mercurius, Kadyn Leon and Mason Bixby each worked an inning in relief.

NEXT UP

No. 14 Oklahoma (25-12, 8-8) will send Cameron Johnson to the mound on Saturday with first pitch set for 4 p.m. at Kimrey Family Stadium.