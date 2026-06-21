OU baseball keeping 'yesterday is dead' mentality going into winner-take-all Game 3 of MCWS

OMAHA, Neb. — OU isn’t changing its mindset after losing to No. 5 North Carolina on Sunday.

The Sooners entered the day with a chance to win a national title after beating the Tar Heels in Game 1 of the MCWS Championship Series on Saturday, 9-3. But they fell short in Game 2, losing 6-2, as their hot bats cooled off. Still, OU will have another chance on Monday in a winner-take-all Game 3.

“I think we’re excited,” senior Trey Gambill said. “Obviously tough loss today. But I don’t think we overly care. We know that we still have the opportunity to win the national championship. So it’s going to be a fun atmosphere. We’re excited. Have a good meal tonight, good shower and be ready for tomorrow.”

The OU baseball team has taken on the mantra “yesterday is dead” this postseason, win or lose. It’s what’s carried this far, making sure the team doesn’t get too high or too low after games. That won’t change with Sunday’s loss, which broke a nine-game win streak.

“We have a saying, yesterday’s dead,” junior Jaxon Willits said. “And I feel that’s kind of been our motto through the whole year. And I feel like we’ve got to move on past today. Today doesn’t affect us anymore after this conference right here. We’re going to go on tomorrow and how we can attack them and how we can go out and win a national championship tomorrow.”

OU is no stranger to elimination games. It was only three weeks ago that the Sooners had to beat No. 2 Georgia Tech in consecutive games to win the Atlanta regional.

“We’re comfortable in this situation,” Willits said. “We’ve proven all year long we’re not going to quit. We’re going to fight no matter if we’re up 10-0 or down 10-0, we’re going to fight. And I feel like even you see that in the ninth there; we were fighting until the last out. And I feel like we’re going to show tomorrow that we’re not going to quit and we’re going to fight no matter.”

Ultimately, Skip Johnson’s squad will have to play a lot better on Monday if OU is going to win the program’s third national title and its first since 1994.

But Johnson is confident in his group. He knows they’ll respond by playing hard and giving it their best shot in the final game of a remarkable season.

“I think those guys will be ready to play,” Johnson said. “I mean, we’ve faced adversity all year long and dealt with it. We have a lot of good leaders on our team. And I think it will be good. I think they’ll pick each other up like they have all year long. They’re selfless players. And I’m really excited for tomorrow, and can’t wait to get here.”