OU baseball keeps it rolling vs. UNC, 9-3, one win away from the MCWS championship

OMAHA, Neb. — Throughout the Men’s College World Series, it had been OU punching first and delivering some solid blows.

How would the Sooners respond if someone punched back? Now we know, and it was as good as you could ask for.

Nothing could slow the OU bats down, and once Cord Rager got comfortable? The Sooners were off and rolling again in a 9-3 victory against North Carolina in Game 1 of the MCWS Championship Series on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

OU, stunningly, is one win away from earning the MCWS title.

As they have in every game in the MCWS, the Sooners scored first. Deiten Lachance hit a two-run home run in the top of the first to give them a 2-0 lead. But North Carolina responded, scoring three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first, taking a 3-2 lead. It was all OU, however, after that.

Lachance hit a solo home run in the third to tie the game. The Big Maple had no problems against UNC ace Jason DeCaro.

And then the Sooners exploded for four runs in the fourth to chase DeCaro out of the game. It was sparked by Kyle Branch, who hit a two-out two-run RBI single. In a lineup full of guys coming through, that was actually Branch’s initial hit in the MCWS. That was followed up by base hits by Jason Walk and Camden Johnson to score two more, making it 7-3. OU added another in the sixth, off another Walk RBI single and one more in the ninth for good measure.

OU had 14 hits… 14.

On the mound, Rager was fantastic after a shaky first inning. After giving up four hits and three runs in the first, he shut down the Tarheels. He proceeded to give up only one more hit and no runs, totaling five strikeouts and a career-high 100 pitches.

Rager was replaced by junior LHP Gavyn Jones in the top of the sixth. All Jones did in his initial MCWS appearance? He threw 2.1 innings, allowing two hits, zero runs and struck out four. That paved the way to LJ Mercurius, who was once again up to the task. Mercurius earned the final five outs.

Whatever buttons head coach Skip Johnson presses continue to prove to be correct.

OU will play North Carolina in Game 2 at 1:30 p.m. Sunday CT on ABC with a chance to win the program’s third national title. If the Sooners can’t close the deal on Sunday, they will play the Tarheels in a Game 3 on Monday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Sooners last MCWS championship came in 1994.